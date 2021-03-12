Exclusives
Nigeria’s hospitality sectors face investment shortages as spate of abandoned projects increase
The hospitality and real estate sectors are yet to fully recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Nigerian hospitality sector has been one of the hardest-hit industries by the COVID-19 pandemic; travel restrictions and other reactive measures were adopted, which affected them negatively.
From earning revenue as high as $2 billion in 2018, the Nigerian tourism sector is seeing 5.7 million fewer travellers due to the pandemic, putting 149,400 jobs at risk and short-changing Nigeria’s economy by $1.1 billion.
According to Nairalytics data, listed hospitality companies recorded a 56% drop in net cash investments going from N11.3 billion in 2019 to N4.9 billion in 2020. Two of the owners of Nigeria’s largest hotels Transcorp and Ikeja Hotels recorded the most drop in capital investments as depicted in the chart below.
How this affects investment in hospitality
Reduced hotel occupancy rates
In its recent report on “What 2020 means for Hospitality and Housing,” W. Hospitality Group in Nigeria had said that the country’s hotel occupancy rates were largely driven by foreign tourism, with business tourism accounting for 70% of hotel demand in Lagos State alone.
Following the ban on domestic/international flights, the state’s hotel occupancy rates dropped from 70% in February 2020 to nearly 15% in April, before a post-lockdown recovery.
Though the lockdown has been eased and the travel ban lifted, operators are not yet out of the woods. Prominent hotels like The Wheatbaker, Sheraton, The George, Southern Sun and Eko Hotels & Suites are not operating fully; some of them even spread their tentacles into new areas like food delivery, bakery and outdoor events, among others, as they explore safer means to stay afloat.
Reduced foreign investment
Travel and tourism are key to attracting investment and developing the economy. The tourism sector alone contributed 5.1% to the country’s GDP in 2019, unlike in 2020. With fewer travellers visiting the country for business and leisure, new and existing projects have noted less activity from the typical patrons.
Similarly, revenue losses from the industry plunged the country even lower into recession, rendering the industry unattractive for investments.
Estate Intel stated, “The dwindling patronage has indeed created existential issues for businesses as revealed by the Q2 and Q3 financials of some major listed hotels on the Nigerian Stock Exchange where revenue losses as high as 90% were recorded.”
This means that investors typically exited ‘risky’ assets to seek safer havens and hedge their exposures, and that might not change so quickly in 2021.
Decreased purchasing power to rent or acquire residential properties
With 149,400 jobs at risk, some businesses within the Nigerian travel industry have had to lay off their workers. The combined effect of job and income losses within and beyond the hospitality sector hampers the purchasing power for luxury properties including housing.
While new projects will “take much longer to be realized due to the lower demand and funding issues (shortages of debt and equity), the increases in costs due to the currency devaluation, as well as owners’ lack of willingness to continue existing projects will create shortages on the supply side of the industry,” Estate Intel added.
In summary, the loss of business from travel and tourism may have a silver lining which is reducing the dependency on foreign demand by exploiting local tourist participation and forging strategic alliances. In essence, they need to adapt their business model by looking inwardly and working locally.
Currencies
Naira4dollar scheme “is not comprehensive enough” to fix remittance shortages – ABCON Chief
Some experts have raised concerns over the implementation of CBN’s Naira4Dollar policy.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a bid to manage the exchange rate and improve liquidity in the foreign exchange market, has been introducing forex policies that it expects will curtain demand and improve forex liquidity. The ‘Naira for Dollar’ scheme is the latest policy introduced by the CBN to promote diaspora remittances.
The scheme offers recipients of dollar remittances through CBN’s International Money Transfer Organizations (IMTOs) N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow.
However, despite the CBN’s intention to attract more forex into the country through the policy, some experts have raised concerns about the policy’s implementation. They say that the policy is yet to address the issue of monopoly in international money transfer and cost to the sender of the funds. They also believe certain aspects that could make it work have not been adequately addressed.
Nairametrics had a chat with the President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe, on several forex-related issues. The ABCON boss shared his opinion on the CBN’s naira-for-dollar scheme and possible challenges, instability of the naira, exchange rate disparity, and what could be the true value of the naira, among others.
His take on CBN’s naira-for-dollar scheme and the major challenges of the policy
Gwadebe said, “On the naira for dollar policy, though a step in the right direction, it’s not totally comprehensive to address the constraints in the remittance space in the economy. The major challenge of the policy is the fixed exchange rate versus the parallel market rate in the market. Also, the involvement of high-level institutions like banks with heavy infrastructural costs makes it usually very costly.
‘’Thirdly, factors like the prevalence of unregulated channels is a major setback to most policy initiatives.’’
His proffered solutions to the instability of the naira
“The solution lies in the change in leadership mindset, transparency, price equilibrium and continuous stakeholders’ engagement. Also, diversification, reduction of debt portfolios, and enhanced internally generated revenue base. In the short run, total unification of exchange rates will hardly be instant as a result of the government’s call for economic patriotism; however, as events unfold in the medium and long run, unification of exchange rate will certainly be achievable.
“The problems we have all over, irrespective of the foreign exchange, are mindset, readiness, willingness, and passion, which are lacking in all aspects. It particularly boils down to our readiness because success, they say, is preparedness and opportunity. Even when an opportunity comes and you are not prepared, you cannot match it. So we all have to have that mindset, from the leadership downwards.”
His assessment of the true value of the naira
He said, “In my opinion, the true value of the naira in the short run is N425/$1 officially and N450/$1 in the parallel market.’’
On whether the parallel market would achieve N450/$1 within a short period of time
“It is very possible, even without the CBN revamping the diaspora remittance which is huge. And they will continue to offer more solutions to make it better. Other countries like Lebanon are surviving on diaspora remittance, so we just have to look for more workable solutions.
‘’Now you can see that crude oil with the attack in Saudi Arabia, has hit over $70. That one is another muscle. You know it’s all about supply and demand, so now with CBN, if you want to deal with them, they will deal with you; they will make the speculators create losses. Also, with the vaccines out already, businesses have started to pick.
“Oil price is on the increase and CBN is diversifying sources; the government is also looking for ways to increase internally generated revenue, and cut their budget expenses. All these will ensure that the naira is within a comfortable limit.’’
Why the exchange rate disparity is still high despite the introduction of various policies by the CBN
He said, “Nigeria is an import-dependent economy, with high rate of negative trade imbalances, rising debt portfolios, porous borders and speculative activities. These, coupled with our infrastructural and institutional deficiencies, make it difficult for any policy to achieve its intended objectives.”
Business News
Dealers explain why ‘Tokunbo’ Cars are expensive
The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have forced the prices of used cars to soar high.
As the outbreak of Covid-19 spread globally and gained pandemic status on March 11, 2020 governments across countries applied the total lockdown measure to curb the spread—one which completely restricted movement and brought world economies to a grinding halt.
On March 19, 2020, the US government, which is the world’s biggest economy, ordered a lockdown and a stay-at-home order for all citizens. While some companies thrived by resorting to remote work, others, such as manufacturing companies with thousands of employees working in open factories, had no alternative but to shut down. Among the manufacturing companies also affected, were those in the automobile industry.
Covid-19 hit the US automobile industry hard
The lockdown order by the Donald Trump Administration unsurprisingly took a toll on the US economy. In the automobile industry, the effect of the lockdown can be summarized into 3 main points:
- Automobile manufacturing companies stopped production.
- Fewer people sold their used cars to dealers.
- Renting companies were out of business so there was no demand for new vehicles, nor the release of used ones into the market.
Soaring Prices
The factors listed above created a scarcity of new and used vehicles in the United States. When the lockdown was eased slightly, the demand for cars surged past available supply.
- According to the Associated Press, the current price of new and used cars post-Covid-19 has placed US customers in a very difficult position, as the drop in supply of these cars has set their prices soaring high, leaving buyers with very few options.
- The price of an average new vehicle jumped 6% between January 2020, before the coronavirus erupted in the United States, and December 2020 to a record $40,578, according to data from Edmunds.com.
- The average price of a used vehicle surged nearly 14% — roughly 10 times the rate of inflation — to over $23,000.
How does this affect Nigeria?
Nigeria is a huge market for used cars, given that most middle-class Nigerians cannot afford to buy brand new cars. According to car dealers in Nigeria, the United States, Germany and Belgium are the leading sources of used cars imported into Nigeria.
- Nairametrics went to car markets in three major regions in Nigeria to get first-hand reports on the prices of cars pre and post Covid-19. Gwarinpa Car Mart Abuja, Lekki Phase 2 Car Mart Lagos, and Otolo Cars Onitsha were visited and dealers were quizzed on the current prices of used vehicles in Nigeria and how the COVID-19 pandemic could have influenced them.
- A dealer called Akomas in Lekki Phase 2 Car-Mart, Lagos confirmed that the prices of used cars in Nigeria have increased significantly. He listed two major reasons behind the increase, Scarcity of salvaged cars and the increased cost of shipping due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
- On the scarcity of salvaged cars, Akomas stated that due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the United States, the number of people trading in their slightly damaged cars has seriously reduced. This has led to a scarcity of salvaged cars.
- He also confirmed that salvaged cars make up over 70% of used cars imported into Nigeria. Due to the scarcity of salvaged cars to import, the available ones have witnessed an increase in price.
- A used or salvaged Toyota Camry (Muscle), which was priced at N2.1m before the lockdown, currently sells for between N2.5m and N2.8m.
Blame Covid-19
Another car dealer, Tomiwa, speaking from Gwarinpa Carmart, Abuja explained the second reason behind the Covid-19 induced hike in car prices.
- He stated that due to the Covid 19 lockdown in most countries, importers and dealers are forced to grease palms to hasten the clearing process of their car imports.
- He disclosed that this is particularly so with car dealers operating from Abuja, who make use of unofficial northern borders to bring in salvaged cars for sale.
- Due to the Covid-19 restriction across these countries, the operating cost of importing cars through these routes has increased and it reflects on the prices.
- Tomiwa explained further, using Toyota Camry 2007 (Muscle) as an example. He said before the pandemic, the price of a salvaged Toyota Camry 2007 started from N2.2m to N2.5m. The price is currently set at N2.9 to N3.5m
Higher operational cost in the East
Nairametrics finally visited Otolo cars in Onitsha where the worst batch of prices, in terms of affordability, were recorded. Prices in the used car market in Onitsha are off the charts, with the cost of a Toyota Camry 2007 Model (Muscle) starting from N3.2m upwards.
- Nairametrics spoke to a car dealer on site who confirmed that the Onitsha used car market prices are being affected by the two main reasons already stated. He added that the general rise in the price of used cars all over is due to its scarcity.
- The increased operational cost of moving the cars down to the East has doubled what it used to be before the pandemic.
- From the various first-hand reports, it’s obvious that the increase in prices of used cars in the United States has led to a consequent increase in their prices here in Nigeria.
- Hopefully, as Covid-19 vaccines are administered and countries fully open up, the automobile industry will pick up in manufacturing cars, thereby increasing sales and reducing costs.
What to know
- According to the Associated Press, the output of manufactured cars in the United States shrunk by over 3.3 million vehicles. This led to a scarcity when the lockdown was eased. The scarcity drove up the prices of used cars in the US, which happens to be the category of cars mostly imported to Nigeria.
- A salvaged car is a car that has suffered some kind of significant damage in the past and was traded off by the owner. This category of car is the most widely imported into Nigeria.
- A third reason for the increase in the price of used cars in Nigeria is the increased FX rate which ballooned from its usual N360 rate to N411.
