Business
Lagos to enforce law against illegal conversion of properties in Lekki, Magodo schemes
The Lagos State Government has commenced the restoring of Government Residential Schemes to their original plans.
The Lagos State Government has moved against individuals and groups that indiscriminately convert their buildings from residential to commercial as they commence the restoring of Government Residential Schemes to their original plans.
The week-long monitoring and enforcement exercise is to be carried out in the Lekki Peninsula Scheme I and Magodo Residential Schemes I and II.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Alausa.
Salako stated that Government Schemes ought to remain residential with provision for services as planned but the schemes had been bastardised by indiscriminate conversion of buildings from residential to commercial by some of the residents.
He added that if the pervasive lawlessness in these Estates were allowed to go on, the future would spell doom for the carefully designed upper-income residential schemes, noting that well-meaning residents had inundated the State Government with complaints and sought redress of the untoward situation.
Salako recalled that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had extensively engaged and dialogued with residents of the Estates with a view to righting the wrongs.
He said, “It is noteworthy that engagements with Magodo Phases I and II Residents Association produced the Revised Magodo Scheme I and II, which has since become effective.”
The Commissioner warned that indiscriminate conversion of Government Schemes from Residential to Commercial would not be tolerated in Lagos State and urged those liable for any unlawful conversion to brace up for the Ministry’s enforcement activities.
He said, “Our Monitoring and Enforcement team will be visiting all other Government Schemes for similar action in due course. I, hereby, urge that every part of the State should take a cue from the planned enforcement by desisting from the undue conversion of property without the approval of the appropriate authorities.”
What you should know
- The Lagos State Government had in the past clamped down on property owners who illegally convert their residential buildings to commercial purposes especially in locations like Ikeja, Victoria Island and so on.
- While warning building owners against the unauthorized conversion of properties for commercial purposes, the state government pointed out that under the state’s physical planning law, a residential property owner must obtain a due permit before it can convert such building for commercial purposes.
- This practice has seen hitherto purely residential areas turn into commercial with the presence of businesses.
LASG has restated its commitment to restoring Government Residential Schemes to their original plans with the commencement of week-long monitoring and enforcement exercise in Lekki Peninsula Scheme I and Magodo Residential Schemes I and II.@jidesanwoolu @idreezsalako#LASG pic.twitter.com/izkJwIc9ms
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 3, 2021
Business
FRSC to continue enforcement of speed limits devices by motorists
The FRSC has insisted on the enforcement of the installation and usage of speed limit devices in vehicles by drivers.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has insisted on the enforcement of the installation and usage of speed limit devices in vehicles by drivers to reduce speed on the highway.
This follows the non-adherence to this directive by most motorists who had stopped installing the devices in their vehicles.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Unit Commander of FRSC in Ore, Mr Olusegun Aladenika, in Ore, Ondo State, on Wednesday.
Aladenika said that most motorists on the Ore-Benin Expressway had stopped installing the devices in their vehicles.
While reminding motorists that the FRSC is still enforcing the installation of speed limits on vehicles and usage by drivers, the FRSC top official said that the devices were to reduce speed on the highway in order to check road crashes that often resulted to loss of lives and property.
What the FRSC top official is saying
Aladenika said, “Installing the speed limit devices by motorists in their vehicles to reduce speed on the highway is still very much in force. Motorists must not jettison the installation of the devices in their vehicles because they are good for both drivers and their passengers.
“It will reduce the speed of the vehicle in transit on the highway thereby reducing road crashes and loss of lives and properties,” he said.
Aladenika warned that any defaulting motorists caught driving above the speed limit would be arrested and punished accordingly.
He also urged them to patronise the appropriately registered organisations saddled with the responsibilities of issuing the devices to motorists adding that FRSC was neither a registered body nor given the approval to install the devices but only enforces its default.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the FRSC, in 2016, announced the introduction of the use of speed limit devices in vehicles to reduce the incidents of accidents and loss of lives.
- However, the enforcement and compliance with the installation began on February 1, 2017, with articulated trucks.
- Following an appreciable level of compliance by commercial vehicles, the FRSC in 2019, said that it would soon begin the enforcement of speed limit devices installation on private vehicles.
Business
Farmcrowdy exits Crowdfunding space
Farmcrowdy has announced its exit from the Crowdfunding space, as Crowdyvest exits EMFATO Holdings, its parent company.
Farmcrowdy has announced its exit from the crowdfunding space, as Crowdyvest exits EMFATO Holdings, its parent company.
This was disclosed by EMFATO, which owns Farmcrowdy and invests in Plentywaka, in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Wednesday.
It stated that the development is a follow up to Crowdyvest’s new investments into the startup to grow as a digital savings company in Nigeria.
Onyeka Akumah explained that the change in leadership will not affect the management and staff of Crowdyvest as they will all be retained but there will be a new way Crowdyvest will operate.
He said, “The one-year-old startup will set its sights on becoming a leading digital wealth and savings management company focused on a closed-community savings model under Tope Omotolani’s leadership.
“I have taken this decision to move on as the CEO of Crowdyvest as a result of the new investment in the company which provides opportunities for proper scale in the coming months.
“Now, I can focus my energy on leading Farmcrowdy and Plentywaka as CEO of both companies into new markets in 2021. Tope is a strong and amazing leader and I see her leading Crowdyvest to become one of the go-to wealth management and digital savings companies in Nigeria within the next 3-5 years with her team.”
What this means
With this change, Crowdyvest will no longer be an open crowdfunding platform. An all new Crowdyvest led by Temitope Omotolani will enter the Fintech industry fully with the launch of the Crowdyvest Savings Platform which gives savings options to over 10,000 subscribed users.
What you should know
- Launched just over a year ago, Crowdyvest has over 10,000 members who have used opportunities on its platform to sponsor projects in Agriculture, Real Estate, Transportation, Health and Education sectors.
- The company was previously led by its Co-founder & CEO, Onyeka Akumah but today, along with the new investment, there is a change in its management with Tope Omotolani to become its new boss.
- Farmcrowdy is a global Agritech company focused on helping stakeholders in the food value chain maximize their output and increase their profits with technology.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- FY 2020: Africa Prudential posts N1.45 billion Profit After Tax.
Africa Prudential Plc released its […]
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]