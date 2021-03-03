FRSC to continue enforcement of speed limits devices by motorists

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has insisted on the enforcement of the installation and usage of speed limit devices in vehicles by drivers to reduce speed on the highway.

This follows the non-adherence to this directive by most motorists who had stopped installing the devices in their vehicles.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Unit Commander of FRSC in Ore, Mr Olusegun Aladenika, in Ore, Ondo State, on Wednesday.

Aladenika said that most motorists on the Ore-Benin Expressway had stopped installing the devices in their vehicles.

While reminding motorists that the FRSC is still enforcing the installation of speed limits on vehicles and usage by drivers, the FRSC top official said that the devices were to reduce speed on the highway in order to check road crashes that often resulted to loss of lives and property.

What the FRSC top official is saying

Aladenika said, “Installing the speed limit devices by motorists in their vehicles to reduce speed on the highway is still very much in force. Motorists must not jettison the installation of the devices in their vehicles because they are good for both drivers and their passengers.

“It will reduce the speed of the vehicle in transit on the highway thereby reducing road crashes and loss of lives and properties,” he said.

Aladenika warned that any defaulting motorists caught driving above the speed limit would be arrested and punished accordingly.

He also urged them to patronise the appropriately registered organisations saddled with the responsibilities of issuing the devices to motorists adding that FRSC was neither a registered body nor given the approval to install the devices but only enforces its default.

What you should know