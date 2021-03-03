Spotlight Stories
Bears take a grip on Nigerian stocks, investors lose N92 billion
The market breadth closed negative as SEPLAT led 16 Gainers as against 29 Losers topped by JAPAULOIL at the end of today’s session
Nigerian bourse ended the mid-week trading session on a bearish note. The All Share Index plunged by 0.44% to close at 39,697.62 index points as against the -0.59% drop observed on Tuesday its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -1.86%.
Investors’ losses on Wednesday stood at N91.86 billion. The Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization stood at N20.7 billion
The market turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +9.78% as against the -59.08% downtick recorded in the previous session. ZENITHBANK, GUARANTY, and UCAP were the most active to boost market turnover.
The market breadth closed negative as SEPLAT led 16 Gainers as against 29 Losers topped by JAPAULOIL at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- SEPLAT up 10.00% to close at N583
- AIICO up 5.22% to close at N1.21
- CORNERST up 5.17% to close at N0.61
- UAC-PROP up 5.00% to close at N0.84
- CUTIX up 4.21% to close at N2.23
Top losers
- JAPAULGOLD down 10.00% to close at N0.54
- NEM down 9.91% to close at N1.91
- CHAMPION down 9.76% to close at N1.85
- NPFMCRFBK down 9.47% to close at N1.72
- LINKASSURE down 8.93% to close at N0.51
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the mid-week trading session of the week on a negative note amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- Downtrend was driven by price depreciation medium and small capitalized stocks amongst which are; NEM, JAPAUL GOLD, CHAMPION.
- Nairametrics expects intending buyers to seek the advice of certified stockbrokers.
Spotlight Stories
List of Dividends announced so far in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2020.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
READ ALSO: Updated: Gender Balance, looking at the board composition of top banks on the NSE
Legend
Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
READ MORE: How to read stock market tables
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS
|Date Announced
|Bonus
|Closure of Register
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Africa Prudential Plc
|N0.50k
|2nd March 2021
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.4k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N5.9k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|$0.05
|1st March 2021
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N35.5k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|N0.45k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.70k
|23rd February 2021
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|N0.70k
|22nd February 2021
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69k
|17th February 2021
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|N0.1k
|7th January 2021
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc
|N0.065k
|30th December 2020
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|N0.7k
|31st December 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th February 2021
|4th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|12th February 2021
|Conoil Plc
|N2.00k
|6th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd October 2020
|13th July 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|USD$0.05
|30th October 2020
|Nil
|16th November 2020
|Nil
|7th December 2020
|13th December 2020
|Airtel Africa
|USD$0.015
|31st October 2020
|Nil
|13th November 2020
|Nil
|11th December 2020
|13th November 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc
|N0.25k
|29th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd - 27th November 2020
|Nil
|1st December 2020
|20th November 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N25
|27th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd - 27th November 2020
|Nil
|7th December 2020
|20th November 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.25k
|3rd September 2020
|Nil
|18th September 2020
|Nil
|28th September 2020
|17th September 2020
|11 Plc (Updated)
|N8.25
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020
|14th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|29th Sept 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N0.30k
|3rd September 2020
|Nil
|17th September 2020
|Nil
|22nd September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N0.30k
|2nd September 2020
|Nil
|16th September 2020
|Nil
|21st September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N0.40k
|2nd September 2020
|Nil
|16th - 23rd September 2020
|Nil
|30th September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Learn Africa Plc
|N0.05k
|1st September 2020
|Nil
|5th - 9th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|16th October 2020
|2nd October 2020
|United Bank for Africa
|N0.17k
|1st September 2020
|Nil
|16th September 2020
|Nil
|23rd September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Tripple Gee & Company Plc
|N0.055k
|12th August 2020
|Nil
|1st - 4th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|22nd September 2020
|31st August 2020
|Lasaco Assurance Plc
|N0.05k
|14th August 2020
|Nil
|1st September 2020
|15th September 2020
|22nd September 2020
|Linkage Assurance Plc
|Nil
|26th June 2020
|1 for every 4 shares
|20th - 24th July 2020
|13th August 2020
|NA
|17th July 2020
|Smart Products Nigeria Plc
|N0.10k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|27th - 31st July 2020
|27th August 2020
|3rd September
|University Press Plc
|N0.15k
|10th June 2020
|1 for every 13 shares
|25th September 2020
|5th November 2020
|5th November 2020
|AIICO Insurance
|Nil
|10th June 2020
|1 for every 13 shares
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|To to be communicated
|NA
|25th June 2020
|Red Star Express Plc
|N0.35k
|28th August 2020
|Nil
|21st - 25th September 2020
|8th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|18th September 2020
|Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|1 for every 14 shares
|19th - 25th 2020
|26th August 2020
|Nil
|18th August 2020
|Custodian Investment Plc
|N0.10k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|24th - 28th August 2020
|Nil
|1st September
|21st August 2020
|SFS Real Estate Investment Trust
|N7.30
|17th August 2020
|Nil
|7th - 11th September 2020
|Nil
|25th September 2020
|4th September 2020
|Northern Nigeria Flour Mills PLC
|N0.15k
|13th August 2020
|Nil
|25th - 28th August 2020
|8th September 2020
|10th September 2020
|24th August 2020
|Honeywell Flour mills
|N0.04k
|5th August 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd September 2020
|30th September 2020
|30th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Presco Plc (Updated)
|N2.00k
|3rd June 2020
|Nil
|20th - 22nd July 2020
|2nd September 2020
|4th September 2020
|17th July 2020
|Cornerstone Insurance
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|7 new shares for every 30 existing shares
|13th -17th August 2020
|NA
|NA
|12th August 2020
|Flour Mills of Nigeria
|N1.4k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August - 21st August 2020
|10th September
|14th September 2020
|14th August 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N3.50k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August 2020
|NA
|24tb August 2020
|14th August 2020
|Cutix PLC
|N0.12K
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th November 2020
|27th November 2020
|30th November 2020
|13th November 2020
|C & I Leasing PLC
|N0.20k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|14th - 16th July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|31st July 2020
|13th July 2020
|McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)
|N0.03k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 6th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|N1.10k
|8th June 2020
|Nil
|22nd June 2020
|9th July 2020
|within 48hrs after AGM
|19th June 2020
|Jaiz bank
|N0.03k
|9th June 2020
|Nil
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|26th June 2020
|UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)
|N0.10k
|20th April 2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|15th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|18th May 2020
|Prestige Assurance Plc
|Nil
|4th June 2020
|2 New shares for every 11 existing shares
|22nd - 26th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|N/A
|19th June 2020
|Trans-Nationwide Express Plc
|N0.03k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|6th - 10th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|20th July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLC
|N0.30k
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|1st - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|30th June 2020
|Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc
|N0.16k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. Plc
|N0.55k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|23rd June - 2nd July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|24th July 2020
|22nd June 2020
|Airtel Africa
|0.03
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|6th July 2020
|Not applicable
|24th July 2020
|NA
|Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc
|N0.20k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|16th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|15th June 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)
|N1.51k
|20th May 2020
|Nil
|5th-11th March 2020
|23rd June 2020
|24th June 2020
|4th March 2020
|BUA Cement
|N1.75k
|19th May 2020
|Nil
|28th Sept - 2nd Oct 2020
|22nd October 2020
|23rd October 2020
|25th September 2020
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.40k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|15th - 16th July 2020
|27th July 2020
|29th July 2020
|14th July 2020
|Total Nigeria Plc
|N6.71
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|5th - 11th June 2020
|to be announced
|24hrs after meeting
|4th June 2020
|Cadbury Nigeria Plc
|N0.49k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|25th - 29th May 2020
|24th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|22nd May 2020
|May and Baker Plc
|N0.25k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|27th - 29th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|8th June 2020
|26th May 2020
|NPF Microfinance Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|11th May 2020
|Nil
|17th - 22nd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Okomu Oil Palm Plc
|N2.00
|23rd April2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|28th May 2020
|29th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1
|27th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|3rd June 2020
|30th April 2020
|Wema Bank Plc
|N0.04k
|23rd April 2020
|Nil
|7th - 12th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|Union bank of Nigeria
|N0.25k
|13th April 2020
|Nil
|27th - 30th April 2020
|6th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|24th April 2020
|FBN Holdings
|N0.38k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2020
|27th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|20th April 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1.00k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|30th April 2020
|Ikeja Hotel Plc
|N0.02
|3rd April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 8th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|NEM Insurance
|N0.15k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|30th April 2020
|FCMB Group Plc
|N0.14k
|31st March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 17th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Beta Glass Nigeria Plc
|N1.67k
|30th March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|11th June 2020
|Capital Hotel Plc
|N0.05k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|27th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|17th April 2020
|Sterling bank Plc
|N0.03k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|5th - 8th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|4th May 2020
|Boc Gases
|N0.30k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|8th - 10th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|26th June 2020
|5th June 2020
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|17th April 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|0.05
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|13th May 2020
|28th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|12th May 2020
|Julius Berger Nig. Plc
|N2.75k
|13th March 2020
|0.002
|1st to 3rd June 2020
|18th June 2020
|19th June 2020
|29th May 2020
|Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)
|N75.00
|10th March 2020
|Nil
|20th March 2020
|6th April 2020
|19th March 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.40k
|6th March 2020
|Nil
|15th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N45.00k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 22nd May 2020
|2nd June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|15th May 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N2.00
|5th March 2020
|Nil
|19th - 26th March 2020
|30th June 2020
|18th June 2020
|18th March 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N2.50k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|19th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|18th March 2020
|United Bank of Africa
|N0.80k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|13th March 2020
|Transcorp Plc
|N0.01k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 23rd March 2020
|25th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|17th March 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N4.97k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|16-Feb-00
|8th May 2020
|19th May 2020
|17th april 2020
|Transcorp Hotels Plc
|N0.07k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|13th-17th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|12th March 2020
|United Capital PLC
|N0.50k
|18th February 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC
|N0.035K
|30th January 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|7th May 2020
|14th May 2020
|6th March 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.50k
|21st February 2020
|Nil
|10th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|9th March 2020
|Africa Prudential Plc
|N0.70k
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Dangote Cement Plc
|N16.00
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|26th May 2020
|15th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|25th May 2020
|1-Jan-70
Currencies
Why external reserves is falling despite a rise in oil prices
Increased oil prices seem not to have stopped the further slide in Nigeria’s foreign reserves.
Nigeria’s external reserve declined from $36.3 billion as of January 29, 2021, to $34.998 billion as of March 1, 2021, losing about $1.4 billion in just a month.
The rapid drop in the country’s external reserve is occurring despite the increase of Brent crude to over $66 per barrel as of February 24, 2021, from about $51 per barrel that it closed with on January 4, 2021.
Some analysts had attributed a couple of likely reasons for this drop. This includes the CBN intervention in the forex market to stabilize the exchange rate, low foreign inflows into the country, some CBN forex policies which discourage foreign investors.
The President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe, during his chat with Nairametrics, said that the decline in Nigeria’s external reserve despite the recent increase in oil prices was due to supply shocks and shortages of foreign exchange due to drop of forex inflow from various sources.
Gwadebe said, ‘’You know we have a lot of supply shocks and shortages even before the appreciation of the crude oil prices, we just came out of recession with less than even 0.1%. We know the prices of crude oil, the demand came down throughout the Covid-19 period, even now with the new variant. So the IMTOs inflow has reduced drastically, export proceeds have reduced drastically, the I & E window has also gone down drastically. You know you can appreciate what is happening at the I & E window, their trade transactions sometimes hover up to N420/$1.’’
Read Also: CBN Governor confirms exchange rate unification plans
On why increased oil prices have not stopped the further slide in the reserves, the ABCON President said, ‘’Completely all the sources coming have dried up, the oil prices dried up, IMTO window dried up. We are talking about a month, and these are contracts that have been closed for 3, 6 months delivery, we are just witnessing it. It will take time, it’s a very good buffer, no doubt we rely on it heavily for 90% of our foreign exchange supply. So if we have that improvement, it will give the CBN the muscle, the wherewithal to continue to support the local market. It will give CBN the muscle to make any speculation, check any hoarding.”
‘’Now that we have prospects in oil prices definitely that news, that coming in of new inflows will give the CBN the muscle to make any speculation, to checkmate hoarding, because they are in I & E window, they are in BDC window, they are in a lot of windows, so they can come up with liquidity. Definitely, it is going to. And we have seen the impact because the way it was going before this increase in crude oil prices, it was worrisome and if you look at it now it has remained stable, the highest it went is N480 for the parallel market and its always trending down. There is that stability just for that news, so you can imagine when we start receiving the liquid grill just imagine what it will become just like people have predicted and analyzed N430, N450/$1 is what we might be looking at by the end of the year,’’ he added.
On his part, a treasury and financial analyst, Odinaka Nwokonkwo, while giving reasons why it should be that way, pointed to CBN obligations. He said the apex bank paid Eurobond maturities in January or thereabout, and did FX swap with local and international counterparts which may have matured and needed to be paid down.
He said, ‘’There is a Eurobond maturity that CBN funded for, so that would also reduce the reserves, then another thing is when you look at, CBN has been intervening in the forex market. So on that space, you are seeing retail, you are seeing SME and invisibles intervention weekly. Retail is biweekly and SME and invisible about $100 million weekly. So sometimes CBN has bilateral transactions with international institutions and local banks where they take their FX and basically give them treasury bills, so that also is part of the reserves.
Read Also: Oil prices break above $65 a barrel, passing 13-month high
‘’So if some of those swaps have matured and CBN needs to pay down these bonds, they will also see a reduction. So it’s a combination of a lot of things. And also what is the volume of sales of the oil, are we really selling more, is the quantity we are selling is the same as what we are selling before. The demand might drop a little bit because some countries also have a second lockdown.’’
Nwokonkwo also believes that in the next quarter, there might see an accretion because some of those obligations may not be there.
While pointing out that the accretion rate is slower than the debit rate, he said the oil price at $65 is not a significant increase compared to CBN FX obligations.
These external reserve figures and swings point to two things: Nigeria seems to be overestimating the power of it oil to keep the country running and the enduring reality it needs to find other ways of earning foreign exchange.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- FY 2020: Africa Prudential posts N1.45 billion Profit After Tax.
Africa Prudential Plc released its […]
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]