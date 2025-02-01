The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State will begin strict enforcement of speed limit devices and passenger manifests for commercial transport operators from March 1.

The state sector commander, Joyce Alexander announced this in Awka on Saturday during a briefing on the command’s performance in the 2024 Operation Zero program.

Alexander highlighted the persistent non-compliance with key road safety measures, particularly among fleet operators. She noted that many transporters have failed to install speed limit devices in their vehicles, while others deliberately tamper with the devices to evade speed regulations.

What FRSC said

“From March 1, FRSC will commence total enforcement in Anambra. We will have special intervention patrols where we will stop and check vehicles.

“Any motorist, especially fleet operators found sabotaging the implementation of the Speed Limit Device and passengers’ manifest will be arrested.

“The corps will no longer tolerate fleet operators and motorists failing to adhere strictly to the terms of the road safety standardization.

“This enforcement is necessary to avoid road traffic crashes and save lives and property in Anambra.” Alexander stated.

The passenger manifest, a legal requirement for inter-state commercial transport operators, is designed to ensure accurate identification of passengers. The manifest includes critical details such as names, contact information, and blood group, which aid emergency responders in the event of an accident.

What to know

The FRSC’s decision to step up enforcement comes amid growing concerns over road safety in Anambra State. Excessive speeding, poor vehicle maintenance, and inadequate passenger records have been identified as major contributors to road accidents in the region.

According to FRSC data, non-compliance with speed regulations has been a leading cause of fatal crashes in the state.

The speed limit device is designed to curb reckless driving by ensuring that commercial vehicles do not exceed prescribed speed limits. However, enforcement has been hampered by resistance from transport operators, some of whom manipulate the devices or refuse to install them altogether.

Alexander warned, “Road safety is a shared responsibility, and it is unacceptable for fleet operators to prioritize profit over lives. The FRSC will no longer tolerate any disregard for standard safety procedures,”

Alexander commended the Anambra State government for its ongoing road construction and rehabilitation projects, noting that improved road infrastructure would help reduce accidents. She also called on drivers to adopt safe driving habits and comply with traffic regulations to enhance road safety.

In addition, she recognized the role of the media in promoting road safety awareness and urged continued collaboration in educating the public on responsible road use.

With just weeks until the enforcement deadline, transport operators are expected to comply with the new measures or risk sanctions.