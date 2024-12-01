The ReportGov.Ng, Nigeria’s Official Public Service Complaint website, has listed the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as the worst-performing government agencies in terms of customer complaints resolution for November 2024.

This is revealed in the report detailing how government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) fared in responding to complaints in the period.

According to the report, NITDA received two complaints in the period under review and resolved none.

BPP received one complaint and could not resolve it, while the FRSC received eight complaints and was unable to resolve any.

Top 3 agencies

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) emerged as the top three agencies government agencies responsive to public complaints in November.

According to the Reportgov data, the FAAN received four complaints within the period under review, and all of them were resolved.

The NPA and the NCS, which received one complaint each were able to resolve them within the period.

Why it matters

The Report.Gov platform was conceived by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC)) established by the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2016 as part of moves to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The website is to facilitate the escalation and resolution of issues encountered with Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) towards ensuring a more business-friendly environment.

This presupposes that every MDA of the government must be responsive to complaints and issues that the people may have during their engagements with them to remove delays and restrictions that come with doing business in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in a 2020 World Bank report, Nigeria’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business report improved from 146 to 131, representing its second-highest annual progress in a decade. Nigeria’s highest scores were in the areas of starting a business, dealing with construction permits, and getting credit. However, the country’s performance was low in other areas, such as registering properties, trading across borders, and resolving insolvencies.

Most recently, PEBEC’s 2023 EoDB report showed that at the country-wide level, there was a marginal increase in Nigeria’s overall EoDB satisfaction score to 5.69 on a 10-point scale from 5.45 recorded in the inaugural report. While acknowledging this improvement, PEBEC said there is a lot more to be done to improve the business environment.