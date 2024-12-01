High market capitalization meme coins are having a field day over the weekend surging in prices and breaking new price levels.

Shiba Inu, the second largest memecoin by market cap and in the dog memecoin category surged to an 8-month high over the weekend. Dogecoin, the largest memecoin by market cap followed suit registering slight gains over the same period.

Shiba Inu meme-coin recorded a strong surge on Saturday evening, surging to a price of $0.00002969 before cooling off slightly to a current price of $0.00002897 on the same day.

The last time Shiba INU hit its Saturday price level was on April 1, eight months ago.

At the time of this report, Shiba Inu is exchanging hands for $0.00003064 surging by 13.3% in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu is currently the biggest gainer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies according to Coingecko data followed by Filecoin which saw a 10% jump on Saturday evening.

The current surge by the two-leading dog-themed memecoin is not shared by other assets in the same category with a few recordings underwhelming results. Bonk and Dogewifhat (WIF) only recorded approximately a 1% surge over the past 24 hours. Ethereum-based Floki surged by nearly 6%.

Dogecoin, on the other hand, is approaching a one-week high price at a current mark above $0.43, up 3% on the day.

Last Saturday, DOGE hit a three-year high price of $0.475. The largest memecoin by market capitalization is currently exchanging hands for $0.4298. Dogecoin is one of the biggest gainers of the recent bull run surging by 175.4% in the last month.

Another Top memecoin that surged on Saturday is Brett. The memecoin usually minted on an Ethereum Layer 2 network surged to an all-time high price of $0.2032 on Saturday.

At the time of the report, the memecoin is exchanging hands for $0.2185 surging by a whopping 23.7% in the last 24 hours.

Memecoins were the biggest gainers of the recent bull with Dogecoin outperforming the established memecoins. Some New entry memecoins shook the market with astronomical surges minting fresh millionaires from the ranks of those who backed it.