Lagos, December 5, 2024 – Coronation Asset Management Announces Upcoming Webinar: “Building Wealth with Mutual Funds: A Digital Approach”

Are you tired of navigating the complex world of mutual fund investments? Do you want to unlock the secret to building wealth in the digital age? Coronation Asset Management is excited to announce a complimentary webinar that will provide you with the knowledge and insights you need to make informed investment decisions.

Webinar Highlights:

– Keynote Presentation: Renowned expert Kemi Okusanya, CEO of Hydrogen, will share expert perspectives on the current market landscape.

– Panel Discussion: Industry thought leaders Oler Oladele (MoneyWitClub), Kemi Ariyo (Airtel), and Olufemi Yoloye (Coronation Wealth) will delve into the opportunities and challenges of digital portfolio management.

– Live Q&A Session: Interactive polling and real-time questions answered by the panel.

– Actionable Tips: Practical advice on optimizing mutual fund investments for long-term growth.

Webinar Objectives:

– Educate investors on mutual fund opportunities and risks.

– Provide actionable tips for navigating digital investment platforms.

– Foster discussion on the future of wealth management.

– Offer insights into the latest market trends and research.

Don’t miss this opportunity to unlock the secret to building wealth in the digital age! Register now for the webinar and take the first step towards achieving your financial goals.

Registration Details:

– Date: Thursday, December 5th

– Time: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (WAT)

– Registration link: https://bit.ly/CAMWebinar2

“We’re excited to bring together industry experts to share valuable insights on mutual fund investments,” said Yemi Soneye, Chief Operating Officer, Coronation Asset Management. “This webinar will empower investors with the knowledge to make informed decisions in the digital age.”

About Coronation Asset Management

Coronation Asset Management Limited is a leading investment management firm in Nigeria delivering innovative financial solutions. With a proven track record of managing funds across diverse asset classes, Coronation empowers clients to achieve superior returns and long-term financial security.

Social Media:

X: @Coronation_ng

LinkedIn: Coronation Asset Management

Facebook: @Coronationng