Lagos State has set up over 1,400 service delivery points to offer free family health services for a week, aiming to improve family health and reduce preventable deaths.

The state made this announcement as it begins the second round of the free, weeklong Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition (MNCAH+N) Week.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, disclosed that the program begins from December 16 to 20, 2024, and it promises free, life-saving healthcare services at designated centers across the state.

“Over 1,400 service delivery points—including 310 fixed, 376 temporary fixed, and 752 mobile units—have been set up for the exercise,” she said.

Range of services offered

According to Ogunyemi, the key services to be provided include the administration of vaccinations with all antigens at fixed posts, including OPV, Pentavalent, Measles, HBV 0, IPV, and other routine immunizations as per schedule.

“Others are Vitamin A supplementation for children aged six to 59 months, deworming of children aged 12 to 59 months, malnutrition screening, HIV and Tuberculosis testing, and birth registration,” she said.

She added that nursing mothers and caregivers will also benefit from counseling on Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF), food demonstrations, and the management of minor illnesses like malaria and malnutrition.

She noted that family planning services, antenatal care, postnatal care, and demonstrations of hygiene practices such as handwashing are also integrated into the program.

“This initiative consolidates our efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality while improving access to essential healthcare for families across Lagos,” Ogunyemi emphasized.

Workforce preparedness and collaboration

She added that over 4,000 health workers have been trained to deliver the services in line with global best practices.

Dr. Ogunyemi further highlighted that the MNCAH+N week, held twice yearly, is a joint initiative with the Federal Ministry of Health to enhance citizens’ health-seeking behaviors.

She said that Lagos, as the pioneering state, has consistently recorded improved health indices, particularly for children under five and women.

Focus on adolescents and nutrition

Highlighting the inclusivity of the program, Dr. Ogunyemi noted that adolescents are not left out, as the state has established 13 specialized centers offering reproductive health and psychosocial support.

“Six of these centers also cater to teenage mothers, ensuring a supportive environment for young people to thrive,” she noted.

Ogunyemi stated that the MNCAH+N Week intervention is also geared towards tackling malnutrition, with a goal to reduce the stunting rate among children under five children.

She revealed that healthcare providers have been equipped to introduce micronutrient powders and other nutrition-focused interventions at the grassroots level.

The MNCAH+N week, Ogunyemi concluded, represents a vital opportunity for Lagos families to access preventive and promotive health services.

She urged women of childbearing age, nursing mothers, adolescents, and pregnant women to visit their nearest Primary Healthcare Centers or designated sites during the exercise.

Official flag-off event

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, will flag off the event at the Shomolu Local Government Secretariat, emphasizing the government’s commitment to fostering holistic family health.