Oil prices surge high, as giant container ship blocks Suez Canal
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude rallied by 1.8%, to trade at $63.04 a barrel after losing about 4% yesterday.
Crude oil prices rallied by about 2% on Friday morning over mounting fears that it could take weeks to evacuate a stranded giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal.
Data retrieved from Lloyd’s List, a shipping data and news company revealed that the stranded mega-container ship is holding up an estimated $400 million an hour in trade, based on the estimated value of goods that are moved through the Suez Canal daily.
That being said, the black liquid hydrocarbon still heads for a third consecutive weekly decline on growing concerns of the third wave of the COVID-19 crisis.
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude rallied by 1.8%, to trade at $63.04 a barrel after losing about 4% on Thursday.
- The major oil benchmark is on track for a moderate weekly loss, following a more than 6% drop in the past week.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics highlighted key macros that could weigh on oil prices in the midterm:
“The Suez Canal blockage’s transitory nature gave way to general nervousness around rising COVID -19 cases in Europe, India, and Brazil.
“And with an enduring safe- haven bid under the US dollar continuing to pressure oil prices, eventually, the trap door sprung and triggered a ferocious sell-off.
“And while sentiment was thrown an economic lifeline in the form of quickly repairing US job markets, it did provide a soft bed, but the bearish sentiment seemed to be winning out as the bounce was unconvincing.”
What to expect: Oil pundits anticipate that the reimposition of lockdowns in Europe would weigh more on oil prices as the resurgence of COVID-19 in hotspots worldwide does little to improve the prospect of regional travel and leisure sectors.
Gold prices get some relief amid rising U.S dollar
The precious metal rallied higher at the mid-week trading session as buyers got assurance from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Gold rallied higher at the mid-week trading session as the precious metal’s buyers got assurance from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, that inflation will be tamed.
Gold prices of late have witnessed significant selling pressure; it was unable to ward off a rallying USD. Gold fell as the U.S dollar index tipped above yesterday’s highs.
At the time of writing this report, Gold futures were up by 0.34% to trade at $1,730.90 an ounce. The U.S dollar, which usually moves inversely to the yellow metal, ticked up to a more than two-week high in the early hours on Wednesday.
Gold bugs got some amount of relief when the U.S. Treasury yields dropped after the U.S Fed told lawmakers on Tuesday that inflation was expected to rise over the course of 2021, but it would be “neither particularly large nor persistent.”
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on prevailing macros that could give the precious metal some relief in the near term amid strong support for the U.S dollar in the long term.
“Gold weakened as the US dollar rallied amidst positive comments from US Fed chair Powell and Janet Yellen. Both speakers to Congress had previously released their prepared remarks, which supported the long US dollar view.
“However, lower yields may support and even firm bullion over the short term once the US dollar safe-haven appeal ebbs.”
Oil prices slump by over 3%
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), crude futures plunged by over 3% to trade below $60 a barrel.
Oil prices lost more than 3% at the second trading session of the week on concerns that new COVID-19 lockdown and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow energy demand arbitrarily.
At the time of writing this report, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), crude futures plunged by over 3% to trade below $60 a barrel. The April contract expired on Monday at $61.55, up 13 cents from Friday, after plunging more than 6% last week.
The British-based oil contract, Brent crude futures also slumped by over 3% to $62.63, a barrel.
Oil traders are momentarily shorting oil futures on reports revealing Chancellor Merkel, leader of Europes biggest economy & other regional leaders agreed to put the country into hard lockdown over Easter to try to reverse a “third wave.
Oil traders are currently undergoing a reality check on the account that oil energy demand still has a long way from a full demand recovery, and it’s the record levels of withdrawn production capacity that’s the main prop for the oil market.
So, having crested $70/ barrel on sentiments alone, prices were always vulnerable to a pull-back.
