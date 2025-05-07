Recently, we saw crude oil prices dip below $60 per barrel, a sharp drop from over $65 earlier this year. In the latest episode of MoneyBrief with UgoDre, we nosedive into this decline, which raises serious concerns, especially for Nigeria, where oil plays a major role in government revenue. As oil prices fall, both the Naira and the economy could face significant challenges.

So, why is this happening? Global tensions, particularly between the US and China, have slowed demand for oil. Additionally, OPEC+ countries have ramped up production, increasing supply and pushing prices even lower.

For Nigeria, this situation could spell trouble. The 2025 budget was based on an oil price of $75 per barrel, and with prices now much lower, the government is looking at a widening budget deficit, potentially reaching N13.3 trillion. This could affect government spending on key projects and social programs. Moreover, since the Naira is closely tied to oil prices, we can expect more pressure on the exchange rate.

On the bright side, lower oil prices might reduce fuel costs, potentially easing inflation. But the big question is: How long can the Naira remain tied to oil prices?

Want to know more? Watch the full episode of MoneyBrief with UgoDre on Nairametrics TV on YouTube.