In Episode 25 of Drinks & Mics, banking OG Chika Mbonu joins Ugodre, Tunji, and Arnold for a no-holds-barred session breaking down one of the strangest weeks in global and Nigerian markets.

Despite a dramatic flare-up between Iran and Israel, oil prices cooled instead of spiking. At the same time, the dollar dipped, the Naira rallied, and Nigerian equities soared. According to Chika, this was no coincidence but a “carefully scripted playout” orchestrated by global interests keen to avoid economic fallout. “The real winners are the private power blocs behind the scenes,” he noted.

Closer to home, the Naira’s recent strength is being powered by reduced FX demand, tighter CBN controls, and Nigerians switching from imported services to local alternatives. “The market has shifted into survival mode,” Chika observed, explaining how dwindling purchasing power and reduced access to FX have pushed businesses and households to cut back on imports and embrace local alternatives.

One standout moment in the episode was the fascinating breakdown of how Dangote is fighting back against fuel importers by deploying over 4,000 distribution trucks to protect the viability of his refinery. Chika revealed that this wasn’t just a logistics play; it was a survival move. “They were dumping subsidised PMS in Nigeria to crash his refinery,” he said. The crew explored how this bold counter-strategy mirrors Dangote’s cement playbook, where building a nationwide distribution network helped him dominate.

