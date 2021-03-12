Lagos moves against estates without layout approvals, to commence enforcement

The Lagos State Government has renewed its call on developers and investors in the built environment to desist from developing Estates without obtaining layout approvals from the state government.

This follows the springing up of estates in various parts of the state without approvals despite repeated warnings by the government in the last 12 months.

This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Salako in the statement stressed that all estates in the State must obtain Layout Approvals through the Ministry, which is empowered by the Law to process and grant layout approvals and regulate the development of public and private estates in Lagos State.

The Commissioner noted that the insistence by the state government on this measure was to help achieve a sustainable built environment in Lagos.

He recalled that the State Government had given a directive for all estates to regularise their layout approvals in line with relevant provisions of the Lagos State Government Notice No. 6 of 1983 on Guidelines for Approval of Layouts.

Salako urged the promoters of estates without layout approval to immediately commence processing of their approvals by submitting necessary documents to the Ministry, warning that the government would soon begin a monitoring and enforcement exercise on estates in Lagos and would not hesitate to seal up the erring ones.

Salako also enjoined members of the public to always request for layout approvals granted by the Ministry before entering into any transaction with developers, stressing that developments within estates without evidence of layout approval would be deemed illegal, while necessary sanctions will also be applied in accordance with the law.

