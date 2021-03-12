Business
Lagos moves against estates without layout approvals, to commence enforcement
The Commissioner noted that the insistence by the state government on this measure was to help achieve a sustainable built environment in Lagos.
The Lagos State Government has renewed its call on developers and investors in the built environment to desist from developing Estates without obtaining layout approvals from the state government.
This follows the springing up of estates in various parts of the state without approvals despite repeated warnings by the government in the last 12 months.
This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Salako in the statement stressed that all estates in the State must obtain Layout Approvals through the Ministry, which is empowered by the Law to process and grant layout approvals and regulate the development of public and private estates in Lagos State.
He recalled that the State Government had given a directive for all estates to regularise their layout approvals in line with relevant provisions of the Lagos State Government Notice No. 6 of 1983 on Guidelines for Approval of Layouts.
Salako urged the promoters of estates without layout approval to immediately commence processing of their approvals by submitting necessary documents to the Ministry, warning that the government would soon begin a monitoring and enforcement exercise on estates in Lagos and would not hesitate to seal up the erring ones.
Salako also enjoined members of the public to always request for layout approvals granted by the Ministry before entering into any transaction with developers, stressing that developments within estates without evidence of layout approval would be deemed illegal, while necessary sanctions will also be applied in accordance with the law.
The Lagos State Government has reiterated its call on Developers and Investors in the built environment to desist from developing Estates without obtaining layout approvals from the State Government.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @idreezsalako @ud_mpp @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile pic.twitter.com/OUBp4dkRWr
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 12, 2021
Lagos announce closure of Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks
The Lagos State Government has announced the planned shutdown of Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks with effect from Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The Lagos State Government has announced the planned shutdown of Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks with effect from Sunday, March 14, 2021.
This follows the approval secured from the Federal Government for repair works on the bridge which will be completed on April 30, 2021.
According to a report from the Nation, this disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Friday, March 12, 2021, who said that the repair works will run on a 24hours shift in phases to enable the contractor complete repairs within the estimated time and minimize the expected inconveniences on the road users.
READ: Lagos shuts BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, explains diversion point
Oladeinde further explained that the first stage of the repairs will cover the Victoria Island-bound lane of the bridge, which will be closed to traffic, adding that motorists heading towards Victoria Island will be diverted to the Ikoyi bound lanes to create a counter-flow.
The Commissioner also said while the Ikoyi bound lane will be closed down for the second stage of rehabilitation works, in a similar fashion, motorists will be diverted to other lanes.
He assured that sufficient signage would be put up to guide motorists as well as traffic management personnel deployed to help motorists navigate their ways home with ease.
Oladeinde appealed to the good people of the State to cooperate with the Government by complying with the directives and traffic advisory to allow contractors to finish the projects in record time.
What you should know
- The shutdown of the Falomo bridge is coming barely 2 weeks after the reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge following an over 7-month shutdown for repair works.
- It can also be recalled that the Lagos State Government announced the partial closure of the Marine Bridge from Tuesday, March 9 to Monday, June 21, 2021, for emergency repair works on the Apapa outward section of the bridge.
- The partial closure is to enable the government to carry out necessary maintenance work on the bridge infrastructure which includes removal and cleaning of the existing expansion joints to prevent further deterioration.
FG commences selection of N-Power Batch C applicants, issues guide on enrolment process
The FG has commenced the selection process for successful individuals who applied in the N-Power Batch C scheme.
The Federal Government has commenced the selection process for successful individuals who applied to be employed under the N-Power Batch C scheme.
This is as the government has issued a guide to applicants on the login and enrolment process.
This disclosure was contained in a press statement issued by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Alkali stated that the ministry has initiated the next stage of the enrolment process for the Batch ‘C’ applicants.
READ: Over 20% of N-Power beneficiaries are now business owners – FG
What the Permanent Secretary of the ministry is saying
The statement from Alkali partly reads, “It is in view of the aforementioned that the Ministry is requesting all those that have applied for the Batch C N-Power programme to;
- Check their respective email addresses provided at the point of application for information on how to login to the portal.
- Visit www.nasims.gov.ng to login to the applicant portal and update their personal information and records.
- Follow the instructions provided on the portal and take the online test.
For enquiries, applicants are requested to contact the dedicated N-Power helpline+23418885011or email [email protected],” he said
READ: Conditional cash transfer: FG gives reason for disengagement of 2 service providers
What you should know
- The N-Power scheme which was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, was created as a component of the National Social Investment Programme, to provide a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development and to ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.
- The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, on March 11, 2021, inaugurated the Batch ‘C’ on the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) portal in Abuja.
- The ICT Consultant on NASIMS, Mr David Ibhawoh said that those that applied for the N-Power Batch ‘C’ Programme before the closing date with their emails are the only ones that can have access to the portal.
- He said those that did not apply should not border to log in, because, the portal would not recognise them, adding that the portal had the capacity to cope with the large numbers of candidates that have already applied.
Press Statementhttps://t.co/SUOzpADZTU pic.twitter.com/lnJfIO39ie
— Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD) March 12, 2021
