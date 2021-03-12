Columnists
NSE Demutualization, the right way to go
The demutualization exercise is expected to produce a new non-operating holding company with three operating subsidiaries.
Recently, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) completed its long-awaited demutualization after getting the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CorporatebAffairs Commission (CAC). The demutualization exercise is expected to produce a new non-operating holding company with three operating subsidiaries.
The subsidiaries are Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), saddled with operating, regulating, and acting as the real estate arms of the Exchange, respectively.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (formerly Lagos Stock Exchange) was founded on 15 September 1960 and began operations on 25 August 1961. In a bid to catch up with the needed efficiency to take its place as the leading Exchange on the African continent, members had agreed at an Extra-ordinary General Meeting in 2017 to demutualize the Exchange.
A decision that became more pronounced as the demutualization bill became law in August 2018. Demutualizing the Exchange changed it from its earlier status as a nonprofit organization limited by guarantee into a public company.
According to the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Oscar Onyema, ‘The Nigerian capital market should play a role commensurate with Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy. At the Nigerian Stock Exchange, we have a vision that the new Group will become the premier exchange hub for Nigerian businesses and for the African economy. We are implementing a series of measures towards this goal, demutualization being a critical milestone. The completion of demutualization is a truly significant moment, and we welcome the new possibilities that have opened up for us today.’
In our view, the exercise will provide an avenue for the Exchange to achieve greater efficiency in all its core activity areas. The Group’s listing on the Exchange makes the current ownership stakes tradable while also providing an avenue for Capital (Equity or Debt) raise should the company need financing.
Furthermore, the Group’s incorporation would subject it to more public scrutiny, a factor that we expect would engender better corporate governance and better reporting standards. The company plans to invest in the necessary infrastructure to lower trading cost, improve real-time access to deals matching and reduce system downtime.
Another reason why oil price will keep rising
Several factors are at play pointing to the reality that oil can only go up.
Even before last week’s OPEC meeting, there had been a lot of bullish sentiments in the oil markets.
Brent oil briefly touched $71 a barrel after Saudi Arabia revealed that its crude terminal (the world’s largest) was attacked by missiles and drones on Sunday morning, 7th March, 2021. Though it was successfully repelled, the information of the attack seems to have shaken the market.
Oil futures in London jumped by almost +3% to the highest price level since January 2020. Remember what happened in January 2020? The U.S attacked Iranian military officer, Qasem Soleimani, and geopolitical tensions sparked fears that the oil-producing nation might be badly affected if war ensued between the United States of America and Iran. Prices reached the same levels but later faded off as normalcy returned.
Analysis done by Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas
What next for oil?
Now that geopolitical tensions have been added to the mix with other bullish factors (asset rotation, inflation hedge, potential dollar weakening because of the trillion-dollar stimulus package, Shale troubles and potential market tightening with supply cuts), it would be a shame for oil bulls not to take prices to higher levels. All these should create the enabling environment for the much-hyped and anticipated $100 level.
However, there are other issues that could throw a curve ball at oil’s upward trajectory.
Firstly, rising US Treasury yield is pushing the dollar higher and as the saying goes, “Stronger dollar, weaker oil price rise.”
There are also challenges with demand. Flights are still empty and airlines still run low operations (which could change this summer).
In addition, there was a potential return of U.S production, which surprisingly did not move the market last week.
Notably, there have been reports that claim Iranian oil is beginning to return to the market. Iran has been moving record amounts of crude oil to top client China, while India, the third largest global importer of oil after China & U.S. respectively, has state refiners adding Iranian oil to her annual import plans, based on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on Iran will soon ease.
However, analysts might argue that prices are retreating, as evident in today’s session where oil posted its first loss in four sessions. Chief Market Strategist at SIA Wealth Management, Colin Ciesynski, said “oil was getting a bit overbought in the short term.”
Also, if we look at the one year chart, it seems there is a strong resistance around $70 which has sent prices crashing downwards.
In all, though we might have a market correction, as banks and trading houses have indicated, we will have higher oil prices.
Will Nigeria take advantage of this prospective windfall? That is another kettle of fish.
Nigeria’s Energy boardrooms: Why are the women outside?
The question is how can we make more female CEOs in the energy sector?
On March 8, various energy companies in Nigeria rolled out beautiful designs, marking International Women’s Day, with lovely quotes splashed across, paying homage to women. Unfortunately, this homage is nothing more than lip service if women are still kept outside their boardrooms.
An International Energy Agency (IEA) commentary reveals that fewer women reach senior roles in the energy sector than in the broader economy. The commentary further revealed that boardroom participation in energy companies for women is between 3-4% compared to other sectors like finance and communication that have up to 21%.
Cecilia Tam, an analyst with the IEA in a 2018 report quipped “The energy sector remains one of the least gender-diverse sectors in the economy”. One research by S&P Global shows that only 1% of CEOs in oil and gas companies around the world are women, with women holding less than 17% executive jobs in the sector. A recent LinkedIn analysis found that women make up just 26.7% of all oil and gas industry profiles on the platform, the lowest percentage of any of the dozen industries examined in the analysis.
The Wall Street Journal, in a report titled “Where Are All The Female CEOs?” examined why with women earning majority of college degrees today and making up roughly half of the workforce, there is still a very negligible percentage of women CEOs. These statistics are worrying, and do in fact question the pomp and pageantry employed in marking International Women’s Day across these companies. The Nigerian energy sector has become a boys club. A critical look at the top ten oil and gas companies in Nigeria reveals that they all have male CEOs.
So how can we make more female CEOs in the energy sector? As the Wall Street Journal points out in one report, “the traditional stepping stones to the Chief Executive position are jobs responsible for the bottom line and those roles are still overwhelmingly filled by men”. With women left out of these roles where their work directly contributes to the bottom line and their managerial/leadership expertise is determined, there is no training ground for them or opportunity to assess their abilities there. As such when appointments to C-Suite positions are made, they are not considered. Instead, these women typically hold support roles in information technology, human resources and legal.
There is no justification for women being outside the boardroom. An S&P Global market Intelligence report revealed that companies with women in the boardroom tend to perform better than those that have less gender-diverse boards and companies with more gender-diverse boards tend to have higher credit ratings.
A study by the Petroleum Equipment and Services Association (PESA) found that companies with at least 30% female leaders end up raking in 6% higher net margins, and companies with a higher percentage of women in executive positions have a 34% higher total return to shareholders than those that do not. A McKinsey research showed that companies in the top quartile for executive team gender diversity are 21% more likely to experience above-average profitability than those in the fourth quartile.
There is more – A World Economic Forum (WEF) study has shown that companies with strong female leadership deliver a 36% higher return on equity while Grant Thornton reports that companies with at least one female executive board member have historically outperformed those with male-only boards. American Express in its leadership style research reveals that women outperform men in 12 of the 16 essential leadership traits.
With these overwhelming statistics, it is counterintuitive for the Nigerian energy sector to keep its women out of the boardroom. Also, in the very few places where we have women energy company CEOs in Nigeria, we can see the commendable work they have done; Audrey Joe-Ezigbo with Falcon Oil, Catherine Uju-Ifejika with Brittania-U, Amy Jadesimi with LADOL, amongst others.
Supporting women starts with disbanding the boys club. And this has to be intentional. There has to be a positive commitment of Nigerian energy companies and their leaderships to promote a culture that openly encourages women participation. These companies should invest in scholarships, mentorship programs, career talks in schools and other programs for young women, encouraging them to explore STEM fields in order to increase the number of women seeking energy sector careers.
They should openly advance gender-equality goals and place women in more functional, leadership and managerial roles, rather than only support roles. In recruiting, they should be intentional about providing incentives for women, like a clear path to the top, flexible hours, maternity leave that does not compromise women’s work benefits and ample career development prospects.
We cannot honestly say the future is female when the female is outside our energy boardrooms. This essentially means we are locking the future outside. Perhaps that accounts for the snail-paced nature of Nigeria’s energy industry so far.
