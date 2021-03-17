Business
Nightclub owners in Lagos appeal to government to allow safe reopening
Nightclub owners have appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to lift the ban issued on their businesses as a result of Covid-19 protocol.
Nightclub owners have appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to lift the ban on their businesses, just as they promised to ensure strict adherence to all existing Covid-19 safety protocols.
The plea follows the successes being recorded by the Lagos State Government in reducing the spread of the coronavirus disease.
This appeal was made when representatives of the owners of night clubs in the State visited the leadership of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Alausa, Ikeja, over the inactivity in the sector since the Statewide lockdown last year.
The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, while welcoming the visitors, empathized with the night club operators, explaining that the State Government understands the pains, the financial losses and the employment threat which the inactivity in the Sector could have generated.
The Commissioner expressed regret over the inability of practitioners in the night club business to come together as a unified group for ease of interaction and exchange of correspondence, saying that the night club owners do not belong to any umbrella body or recognized association known to the Ministry.
She said this made it difficult for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, to relate with them, while also accommodating their position on some salient issues as it affects their operations.
Akinbile-Yussuf expressed the fear of another surge in the reported cases of COVID-19, saying that the State Government is now more circumspect than before so that its efforts and successes already recorded in stemming the spread of the virus will not be thwarted.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu explained that the present emphasis is on regulating the activities of the operators of nightclubs in the State.
Bonu affirmed that some clubhouses are still in operation contrary to the directive from the government, describing the development as very daring and illegal.
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, said that the state government is willing to keep the club owners in business but for the outbreak of Covid-19, which was unexpected.
The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Mr Tunji Seymour said that the Ministry is prepared to go hard on recalcitrant operators, peradventure the Governor approves their reopening.
In a passionate appeal presented by a Solicitor to the visitors, Toyin Sonoiki on behalf of the club owners, pleaded with the State Governor to consider their plight, their dependants as well as the welfare of thousands of their staff, with a pledge to submit their operations for regulation under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.
He said, “We have continued to pay our staff and still pay some other statutory bills in spite of the fact that we have shut our businesses since a year ago; to say that we’re running at a loss is even an understatement, that’s why we’re pleading for consideration from the government.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government announced the shutdown of nightclubs and lounges in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus disease.
- The state government has been on an enforcement drive, sealing off night clubs that failed to comply with the directive and arresting and prosecuting individuals that fail to comply with such protocols.
These companies are leading the rise in Food-tech in Nigeria
These startups have found ways to make buying of food easily accessible to anyone with a smartphone.
Food, being an ever-living commodity will continue to be a boon of human existence.
According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Lagos residents spent ₦830 billion ($2 billion) eating out in 2019; representing 34% of total food expenditure. However, the industry is constantly faced with challenges in productions, demand, and regulations coming from consumer trends.
Demand for food delivery services was at an all-time high during the pandemic. With more people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a surge in demand for food delivery services. This demand had a positive impact on the food delivery business.
READ: Jumia makes inroad into pizza market, partners Pizza Hut
A lot of restaurants ventured into food delivery to respond to the crisis by introducing contactless delivery options to eliminate the risk of spreading the virus and this gave rise to a lot of Food tech startups that we now have today.
From roadside vendors to restaurant owners, we have seen food technology evolve over the years. As more and more people get busy with work, they have adopted a food tech lifestyle of ordering food.
Although the industry is dominated by small and medium enterprises, these startups have found ways to make buying of food easily accessible to anyone with a smartphone.
READ: Gokada pivots into food delivery service
Jumia food
Jumia food is owned by Jumia Nigeria and it is one of the most widely used food delivery platforms in Nigeria. The app allows users to order food based on their preferences and restaurant which runs from French, Italian, African, Chinese, etc.
You can order your favourite food from either their website or download the mobile app to your smartphone. A list of restaurants delivering to your location would be displayed. You can then proceed to select a restaurant, select the food you like, pay, and it would be delivered to your doorstep.
Jumia food is available in some states in Nigeria.
READ: Exciting logistics companies spring up in Lagos
OurEdenlife
Launched in April 2019 by three former Andela staffers: Nadayar Enegesi (who co-founded Andela), Prosper Otemuyiwa and Sim Momoh, OurEdenlife offers an efficient world where customers get food, laundry, and home cleaning done, with no friction, by their highly trained service providers.
The platform allows people to outsource tasks like laundry, house cleaning and meal delivery to professionals. The App is only available for users in Lagos. You can download the app on play store or apple store. When you sign up on Eden, you can configure a plan that fits your needs, then you get assigned a Gardener to help you manage your home.
During the pandemic, the company partnered with organizations whose staff have to work from home by delivering lunch daily
READ: 33-years after, Mr. Bigg’s is not so big anymore
Buyfood Africa
Buyfood Africa, another food startup gives food vendors a free website that helps them scale their food business and make profits. It offers search engine optimization that helps vendors get a wide range of customers and also transform their websites to improve business. Buyfood is aimed at promoting SMEs as well as increasing and boosting revenue for large scale food businesses.
GoFood
GoFood is an online delivery platform that presents restaurants and their menus to their customers. It gives clients the opportunity of listing their business, get a website and even go as far as developing their own mobile app with the same administration controlling it.
GoFood has given restaurants the opportunity to bring their businesses online. You can simply type in your location into the search box to begin. Alternatively, you can also download the GoFood app from the Google Play Store and order from the app.
Consumer demands and focus have changed in recent years due to the increasing focus by consumers on sustainability, health, and freshness. This has placed significant pressure on the food industry to become innovative.
What this means
Since the digital revolution hit the food sector, like any other industry, and the internet became the instrument through which the food industry could thrive, many people have taken their food businesses online.
The online food industry’s growth rates all around the world have proven that millions of consumers are keener on having groceries and meals delivered to them at the click of their phones rather than wasting their time shopping or waiting at a restaurant. Also, more restaurants will adopt home delivery services and more people will leverage on technology to build services that will impact the lives of people.
How Nigeria discovered gold along Abuja-Nassarawa axis – Minister
Nigeria found gold along the Abuja-Nassarawa axis, through the National Integrated Mineral Exploration Project (NIMEP).
Nigeria has found gold along the Abuja-Nassarawa axis, through the National Integrated Mineral Exploration Project (NIMEP), a programme undertaken by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.
This was disclosed by the Minister, Olamilekan Adegbite via a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics, during the visit of the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule to the Ministry on Tuesday.
While assuring the Governor of the ministry’s intention to develop the mineral resources in the state, the Minister explained that the NIMEP project which had cost the ministry N15 billion had generated troves of geoscience data that had foreign investors excited about the juicy mining prospects in the country.
READ: FG begins process to allow CBN buy all golds from local miners
According to him, the ministry was resolved to avoid a repeat of the Zamfara experience in Nasarawa State, in which bandits were largely in charge of the gold mining in that state.
He said, “It is a pleasure to receive the governor of Nasarawa State in my office today and this should not be a surprise because Nasarawa State is the home of solid minerals in the country. We had an earlier discussion about recent discoveries of precious minerals along the Nasarawa, Abuja axis.
“As you probably might be aware, we have been talking about this for a while, there is a programme we call NIMEP executed by the ministry where the government has put about N15 billion into exploration for minerals, one of which is gold, and we have done this exploration over the country and have discovered a very nice track of gold deposits especially between Abuja and Nasarawa where we share borders.”
READ: FG declares ‘no-fly zone’ in Zamfara, bans mining activities in the State
Adegbite equally allayed the concerns of the Nasarawa State government about the menace of illegal gold mining snowballing in the state due to the large deposits of gold in the state.
H added that the ministry was working with relevant security agencies to avert such an unwanted scenario from happening.
“We know that gold mining attracts a lot of undesirables. Wherever these people smell gold, if I may use the word smell, whenever they have an inkling that there is gold, it somehow attracts these undesirable elements. It always follows that we have illegality developing around there. However, we are working hard to nip these in the bud.
“We don’t want banditry to come to Nasarawa and Abuja on the trail of gold as it has unfortunately happened in Zamfara,’ he said adding that the federal government had reiterated its ban on gold mining in Zamfara due to banditry. ‘ You’ll recall that just about a week or two ago, the government reiterated its ban in Zamfara. Mining was actually banned in Zamfara in April 2019, and about a few weeks ago the government had to reiterate that ban and also had to declare a no-fly zone. So we do not want a repeat of that in Nasarawa State,” he added.
READ: Nigerian-Canadian company to start gold export from Nigeria in June 2021
Adegbite added that the ministry had a special mines police that was saddled with curbing the menace of illegal mining in the country.
“We will be working with security agencies, possibly bringing in the military to make sure that we prevent such an occurrence of illegal mining in this axis of Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory. So I have been talking with the governor and we are going to involve security apparatus,” he said.
The executive governor of Nasarawa in his response said that the state was prepared to work with the ministry to prevent the snowballing of illegal mining in the state, revealing that his administration was indeed concerned about the threat of illegal mining and its associated vices.
The governor revealed that despite experiencing some form of illegal mining of gold in the area called Uke, that it had indeed attracted some respectable companies who were mining legally in the state.
