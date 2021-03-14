Lagos continues with demolition of illegal structures in the state

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) have demolished illegal structures erected along the High Tension Power Line in Oladan Market, LASU/Isheri Road in Idimu area of the State.

This is in continuation of the Lagos State Government’s effort to rid the state with illegal and unapproved structures thereby safeguarding the state’s physical planning law.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the 2 agencies in which the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, while speaking on the demolition exercise, decried the recalcitrant disposition of owners of the affected structures.

He revealed that the property had already been served contravention and demolition notices about 5 years ago.

While noting that the buildings brought down by the officials of the State Government were considered a threat to the security of lives of residents of the area, the General Manager cautioned the traders to remain security conscious and desist from putting their lives at risk while transacting businesses.

Oki said, “Just as the State Government is concerned about the safety of all Lagosians, it is important that we also take the issue of personal safety very serious.’’

He also issued a final notice with a seven-day ultimatum to the affected market owners to relocate their wares and goods, just as he ordered the seal-up of some other buildings erected on the Right of Way in the area.

The General Manager of LASPPPA, Funmi Osifuye, while speaking on the demolition exercise, informed that the agency had embarked on the clean-up exercise across the State to address the flagrant disregard for government rules and its stance on illegal development.

Osifuye said that Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration is mindful of the lives and property of all Lagosians and wants every resident to comply with the Master Plan for each of the divisions of the State in order to avoid haphazard building construction works.

Also the State’s Chief Resilience Officer, Dr Folayinka Dania, observed from a resilience perspective that the space occupied by the illegal traders needs to be cleared.

Dania said, “Whether we like it or not, as a driver of resilience, it is important that we protect our natural and man-made assets and safeguard our critical infrastructure.’’

Bottom line

The Lagos State Government had always asked developers and property owners to ensure they get approval from the relevant state authorities before going ahead with their construction in order not to distort the state’s physical planning masterplan.

The non-compliance to this has seen the state government go on an enforcement drive with the sealing off and sometimes demolition of illegal structures across the state.