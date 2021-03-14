Business
Lagos State Police reacts to news of kidnapping, security threat on Lekki-Ikoyi bridge
Lagos Police has reacted to viral reports of the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge becoming a spot for robbery and kidnappings.
The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to viral news on social media platforms that the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge is dangerous and should be avoided because many innocent citizens have been kidnapped and ransom paid.
The Police Command in the state while allaying the fears of the general public, particularly residents of Lekki-Ikoyi axis, on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge becoming kidnappers’ den and security threat to people who live in the area as well as those plying the route, described the viral news as fake.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command and signed by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, March 14, 2021, noting that the Command was taken aback by the false viral news on social media platforms
Adejobi stated categorically that nothing is further from the truth, stressing that there was never any kidnapping or information relating to such incident in the area according to the records of the Command, either on March 12, 2021, as being speculated or before the date.
He said the rumours are being peddled by mischief makers for reasons best known to them.
He reiterated that the link bridge is being safeguarded by the Rapid Response Squad’s team and Police operatives attached to Ikoyi Division on a 24-hour basis, in addition to having a makeshift structure as an operational room at a strategic location along the bridge, as well as the deployment of one serviceable Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to complement the security arrangement in the area.
Adejobi said, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to the general public to disregard the news and move freely on all roads and in all areas of Lagos State as no road or area has been declared a ‘No Go Area’ in the State.”
Bottom line
This piece of information is coming at a time when there has been a spike in the level of insecurity across the country especially with respect to kidnapping and demand for ransom.
Although kidnapping has not yet been established to be a menace in a Lagos State, this allegation will be a source of great concern to residents.
@LagosPoliceng has allayed the fears of the general public, particularly residents of Lekki-Ikoyi axis on the viral fake news that Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has become a kidnappers' den and security threat to people who live in the area as well as those plying the route.#LASG pic.twitter.com/gqZZPNUzUh
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 14, 2021
Business
Lagos continues with demolition of illegal structures in the state
LABSCA and LASPPPA have demolished illegal structures erected along the High Tension Power Line.
The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) have demolished illegal structures erected along the High Tension Power Line in Oladan Market, LASU/Isheri Road in Idimu area of the State.
This is in continuation of the Lagos State Government’s effort to rid the state with illegal and unapproved structures thereby safeguarding the state’s physical planning law.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the 2 agencies in which the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, while speaking on the demolition exercise, decried the recalcitrant disposition of owners of the affected structures.
He revealed that the property had already been served contravention and demolition notices about 5 years ago.
While noting that the buildings brought down by the officials of the State Government were considered a threat to the security of lives of residents of the area, the General Manager cautioned the traders to remain security conscious and desist from putting their lives at risk while transacting businesses.
Oki said, “Just as the State Government is concerned about the safety of all Lagosians, it is important that we also take the issue of personal safety very serious.’’
He also issued a final notice with a seven-day ultimatum to the affected market owners to relocate their wares and goods, just as he ordered the seal-up of some other buildings erected on the Right of Way in the area.
The General Manager of LASPPPA, Funmi Osifuye, while speaking on the demolition exercise, informed that the agency had embarked on the clean-up exercise across the State to address the flagrant disregard for government rules and its stance on illegal development.
Osifuye said that Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration is mindful of the lives and property of all Lagosians and wants every resident to comply with the Master Plan for each of the divisions of the State in order to avoid haphazard building construction works.
Also the State’s Chief Resilience Officer, Dr Folayinka Dania, observed from a resilience perspective that the space occupied by the illegal traders needs to be cleared.
Dania said, “Whether we like it or not, as a driver of resilience, it is important that we protect our natural and man-made assets and safeguard our critical infrastructure.’’
Bottom line
The Lagos State Government had always asked developers and property owners to ensure they get approval from the relevant state authorities before going ahead with their construction in order not to distort the state’s physical planning masterplan.
The non-compliance to this has seen the state government go on an enforcement drive with the sealing off and sometimes demolition of illegal structures across the state.
The joint demolition gangs of @LasbcaA, and @LASPPPA1, have demolished illegal structures erected along High Tension Power Line in Oladan Market, LASU/Isheri Road in Idimu area of the State.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile#LASG #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/HD60sq5xhI
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 13, 2021
Business
SERAP sues Buhari over FG’s plan to borrow N895bn from dormant accounts, unclaimed dividends
SERAP has asked a Federal High Court to restrain the FG from borrowing N895 billion of Nigerians’ money in the form of unclaimed dividends.
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain and stop President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government from borrowing about N895 billion of Nigerians’ money in the form of their unclaimed dividends and balances in dormant accounts.
The legal action is due to the recent plan by the Federal Government to take over and borrow unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances owned by Nigerians in any bank in the country but excludes dormant official bank accounts by all branches of government and their agencies.
READ: SERAP gives FG 7 days to disclose details of payment of N729bn to 24.3m Nigerians
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by SERAP on Sunday, March 14, 2021, and seen on its website by Nairametrics.
The move by the Federal Government under the guise of the patently unlawful, unconstitutional and discriminatory legislation known as the Finance Act, 2020, has been termed illegal by SERAP.
What SERAP is saying in the lawsuit
In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/31/2021 filed last Friday, SERAP is seeking, “An order of perpetual injunction restraining and stopping President Buhari from demanding, taking over, borrowing, and collecting Nigerians’ money in the form of their unclaimed dividends and funds in dormant accounts or transferring and moving the money into a trust fund known as ‘Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.’’
In the suit, SERAP is arguing that “The Federal Government should not be allowed to borrow Nigerians’ money. Borrowing unclaimed dividends and funds in dormant accounts owned by ordinary Nigerians would negatively affect their right to an adequate standard of living, and access to clean water, quality healthcare and education.”
SERAP said that despite Nigeria’s dwindling oil revenue, growing level of public debt and widespread poverty, public officers including the President, Vice President, governors and their deputies, and members of the National Assembly have refused to cut their emoluments, allowances and security votes. They said that at the same time, millions of Nigerians continue to bear the brunt of mismanagement and corruption.”
The statement also said that joined in the suit as Defendants are: Mr Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ms Zainab Ahmed.
SERAP is also arguing that “For there to be a borrower, there must be a lender. The intention to enter into such borrower-lender relationship must be known to both parties. Any other arrangement that allows a borrower to access funds from a lender without the knowledge and express consent of the lender will amount to stealing.”
The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare and Ms Adelanke Aremo, partly reads, “By the combined reading of section 44(1) of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) and Article 14 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the Federal Government has absolutely no right to borrow Nigerians’ money in the form of their unclaimed dividends and funds in dormant accounts without their knowledge and express consent.”
“The move to borrow Nigerians’ money amounts to unlawful expropriation, as it is neither proportionate nor necessary, especially given the unwillingness or inability of the government to stop systemic and widespread corruption in MDAs, cut waste and stop all leakages in public expenditures. The borrowing is also not in the public interest.”
“Borrowing unclaimed dividends and funds in dormant accounts without due process of law and the knowledge and explicit consent of the owners is arbitrary, and as such, legally and morally unjustifiable.”
“To create a valid trust relationship, there must be an explicit agreement between the setlor and the trustee, for the benefits of the trust beneficiary. There must also be sufficient evidence of the setlor’s intention to create a trust. The relationship cannot be arbitrarily created. It can also not be forced or assumed unilaterally, which is exactly what the Federal Government is pushing to do in this case.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had announced plans to borrow funds from unclaimed dividends and dormant bank accounts unattended to for at least 6 years following the enactment of the 2020 Finance Act which was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
- Despite opposition from stakeholders, the government have perfected ways to go ahead with the implementation of this law which empowers it to borrow from the two sources with proceeds from the 2 sources standing as special credit to the federal government through the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund contained in the Finance Act 2020.
