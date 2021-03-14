Lagos State Police reacts to news of kidnapping, security threat on Lekki-Ikoyi bridge

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to viral news on social media platforms that the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge is dangerous and should be avoided because many innocent citizens have been kidnapped and ransom paid.

The Police Command in the state while allaying the fears of the general public, particularly residents of Lekki-Ikoyi axis, on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge becoming kidnappers’ den and security threat to people who live in the area as well as those plying the route, described the viral news as fake.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command and signed by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, March 14, 2021, noting that the Command was taken aback by the false viral news on social media platforms

Adejobi stated categorically that nothing is further from the truth, stressing that there was never any kidnapping or information relating to such incident in the area according to the records of the Command, either on March 12, 2021, as being speculated or before the date.

He said the rumours are being peddled by mischief makers for reasons best known to them.

He reiterated that the link bridge is being safeguarded by the Rapid Response Squad’s team and Police operatives attached to Ikoyi Division on a 24-hour basis, in addition to having a makeshift structure as an operational room at a strategic location along the bridge, as well as the deployment of one serviceable Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to complement the security arrangement in the area.

Adejobi said, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to the general public to disregard the news and move freely on all roads and in all areas of Lagos State as no road or area has been declared a ‘No Go Area’ in the State.”

Bottom line

This piece of information is coming at a time when there has been a spike in the level of insecurity across the country especially with respect to kidnapping and demand for ransom.

Although kidnapping has not yet been established to be a menace in a Lagos State, this allegation will be a source of great concern to residents.