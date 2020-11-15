Lagos enforces physical planning laws, removes illegal building attachments in Ikoyi

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, November 13, 2020, enforced its zero-tolerance measures against unapproved building construction in the state, with the removal of the vast illegal attachments to a building under construction at 37, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi.

While making the disclosure, the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, said that the developer of the property illegally lined the fence of the building with unapproved attachments and refused to obey repeated warnings of the Ministry -defiantly breaking government seals on the property on several occasions.

Salako explained that other infractions committed by the developer include building without approval, over density, blockage of airspace, and not leaving enough setback, amongst others.

The Commissioner warned that the removal of the illegal attachments was a strong indication that the Lagos State Government would not tolerate illegal building construction in the State.

He said, “I believe this exercise will sound a note of warning, as well as deterrence to anyone who is bent on circumventing the Physical Planning laws of Lagos State.”

He reiterated that it was in the best interest of residents of the State when laws and regulations guiding the environment are adhered to, in order to create a livable and sustainable physical environment.

Also, present during the exercise were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; the Permanent Secretary, Arc. Foluso Dipe; General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Tpl. Funmilayo Osifuye; General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe, functionaries of the Special Operations Team in the Governor’s Office, as well as Senior Management Staff of the Ministry.

The Lagos State Government has been embarking on enforcement of the state’s physical planning laws against illegal and unapproved building developments. This exercise has been carried out in areas like Ikoyi, Lekki Phase 1, Ogudu GRA, Ikeja, Amuwo Odofin, Ajao Estate Isolo, and some other locations.