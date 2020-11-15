ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Lagos secures release of 107 people arrested over the protest
107 people who were involved in the #EndSARS protests across Lagos State have beenrelease from Police custody.
The Lagos State Government has announced that it has secured the release of 107 people who were involved in the #EndSARS protests across the state from police facilities and correctional centres in the state.
This follows the legal advice by the Lagos State Attorney-General exonerating 253 #EndSARS protest suspects from the violence with the looting and destruction of public and private assets across the state.
This was disclosed in a statement that was issued on Saturday, November 14, 2020, by the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), where it said that the release warrants from Ogba Magistrate and Yaba Magistrate Courts respectively, based on the order of the Office of the Attorney-General clearing the suspects.
The statement added that the directive from the state’s attorney general made it possible for Office of the Public Defender to secure the release of 8 #EndSARS protest suspects from Panti Police Station, 59 from Medium Correctional Centre and 40 from Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre.
The statement also partly reads, “The Lagos State Office of the Public Defender would ensure that all suspects detained and exonerated by the Office of the State Attorney-General regain their freedom as OPD will visit all the Police detention centres and Correctional Centres in the State to effect their release accordingly.’’
Nairametrics had reported that the Lagos State Government had directed the immediate release of 253 persons arrested by the police for criminal offences in connection with the #EndSARS protests in the state, due to non-disclosure of a prima facie case against them by the police force.
The Attorney General of the state in his statement explained that the Nigeria Police forwarded 40 case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for Legal Advice, between 4th and 5th of November, 2020, in respect of the 361 persons arrested for criminal offences.
The Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), acting on the legal advice issued by the Office of the Lagos State Attorney-General exonerating 253 #EndSARS protest suspects, has secured the release of some youths from Police facilities and Correctional Centres in the State. pic.twitter.com/0ngygEUmQE
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 14, 2020
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: We fired blanks, no casualties reported in Lekki – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army has continued to insist that no live bullets were fired at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.
The Nigerian Army told the Lagos Judicial Panel that only blank bullets were fired at the Lekki Protesters on the 20th of October and that no fatalities were recorded by the Army.
According to Channels TV report, this was disclosed by the Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, on Saturday, during the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry.
READ: #EndSARS: US Secretary of State demands prosecution of those involved in shooting
Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo told the Panel that the Army fired blanks into the air and directly at the protesters. He added that such blanks can’t cause any serious damage to life, citing that a bullet had the power to kill three people with one shot.
He also acknowledged that the Army was at Lekki at the request of the Lagos State Government and that soldiers were not only deployed in Lekki but also at Badagry, Ikorodu, Apapa, Alimosho, Epe, Lagos Island, and other areas in the state. The Brigadier revealed that immediately after soldiers left, hoodlums took over the scene and attempted to destroy the toll gate.
READ: South-west ministers demand probe of military over involvement in Lekki shooting
On Casualties
The Brigadier told the panel that none were recorded by the soldiers during their report.
What you should know
A day after the reported shootings in Lekki, the Army denied deploying soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters who assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza. Following multiple reports of rounds of gunshots aimed at #EndSARS protesters at the toll gate, the Nigerian Army via its official Twitter handle posted series of screenshots of such reports and tagged them “FAKE NEWS”.
READ: GSM firms set to rake in billions from data guzzling #ENDSARS Protesters
Also in October, the Army stated that the alleged massacre of protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza is untrue, unfounded, and aimed at causing anarchy in the country and that their presence was requested by the Lagos State Government to restore normalcy.
Amnesty International reported in October that Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on the 20th of October at two locations in Lagos.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Nigerian army says they are unhappy that Sanwo-Olu denied inviting them
The Nigerian Army has expressed its disappointment at the denial of the Lagos State Governor for soldiers to be at the Lekki toll plaza.
The Nigerian Army said they are not happy that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, denied inviting them to help restore law and order at the Lekki Tollgate, during the #EndSARS protests.
According to Channels, this disclosure was made by the Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, while making an appearance at the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government to investigate cases of police brutality. He also presented videos as part of the evidence of the widespread violence that engulfed the state.
He said that there has been a lot of misinformation about the incident which were mostly targeted at the Nigerian army.
Brigadier Taiwo said, “The Nigerian army was not happy about two things. The first is his (Governor Sanwo-Olu’s) denial that he asked us to intervene when in actual fact, it was the proper thing to do. He called the Chief of Army Staff and the GOC 81 division and asked for intervention because the police had been overrun.
“I’m sure that after we have watched everything, we have seen that he had reasonable grounds to ask the army to intervene.”
Although the Lagos state governor is yet to make any categorical statement on who ordered the deployment of the army or even the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate, the army commander reemphasized their earlier position that officers were only deployed on the orders of the state government.
What you should know
It can be recalled that Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed regret and shock at the shooting incident at the Lekki Tollgate and during an interview, said that the governors do not control the rules of engagement of the Nigerian army and attributed the unfortunate incident to forces beyond his control.
The Nigerian army who initially denied that their officers were involved at the Lekki Tollgate incident, later recanted and admitted they were there but only at the request of the state governor. They also denied shooting live bullets at the protesters.
The judicial panel which was set up about 3 weeks ago, is expected to look at all reported cases of police brutality so as to ensure justice for the victims and also to look at the Lekki shooting incident and unravel the circumstance that surrounds it.
ENDSARS
Lekki Tollgate Shooting: We were not told about the change of curfew time – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army told the Lagos State judicial panel that it was not informed of the change in curfew time on the day of the the Lekki shootings.