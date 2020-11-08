ENDSARS
#EndSARS Protest: Lagos directs release of 253 persons arrested by police
253 of the number of persons arrested by police over criminal offences during the #EndSARS riots have been ordered to be released.
The Lagos State Government has directed the immediate release of 253 persons arrested by the police for criminal offences in connection with the #EndSARS protests in the state, due to non-disclosure of a prima facie case against them by the police force.
This directive was contained in a statement issued earlier on Sunday by the Office of Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo.
The statement explained that the Nigeria Police forwarded 40 case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for Legal Advice, between 4th and 5th of November, 2020, in respect of the 361 persons arrested for criminal offences
The statement reads, “Legal Advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received, and as at 6th November 2020, the Directorate had been able to dispatch Legal Advice in respect of 81 persons, who are being charged to the various courts, while others will be dispatched to court on Monday, 9th November 2020.’’
“Out of the 361 persons, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery, and murder, while the Office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case. In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the Police.’’
The statement also assured that the Office of the Attorney-General of Lagos State will ensure that those arrested by the Police are treated in accordance with the due process of the law, while it remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the State.
What you should know
It can be recalled that the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings which started peacefully, was later taken over by hoodlums and criminal elements, who engaged in widespread violence with the looting and destruction of public and private infrastructures.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had estimated that it would take the state about N1 trillion to rebuild the damaged and looted assets.
#EndSARS: CCTV footage from day of Lekki shootings played at Judicial Panel
The Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry has viewed video footage of the evening of the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate.
The Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry investigating incidents of human rights abuse by security agents was granted access to video footage surrounding the unfortunate Lekki shootings which occurred on the 20th of October, 2020.
The 4-hour long video was viewed at the panel’s sitting on Friday, according to a Channels TV report.
What you should know
Earlier this week, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), submitted to the Lagos Judicial Panel on Police brutality, the video footage recorded by the company’s surveillance camera on the night of October 20, when soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area in Lagos.
The video footage was submitted by the Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwansa, at the 4th sitting of the panel of Inquiry and Restitution. He said, “I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October.”
Justice Doris Okwuobi, Chairperson of the panel, gave permission for some of the footage to be played during Friday’s panel.
The footage showing events way before the shooting happened was played for 4 hours during the panel. The counsel to the protesters, Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana, petitioned for further viewing of the footage.
The request was opposed by Abiodun Owonikoko, legal counsel to the FG, which was overruled by Justice Okwuobi.
Amnesty International reported in October that the Nigerian army and police had killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on the 20th of October at two locations in Lagos.
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu presents Buhari report on Lagos destruction by hoodlums
Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu has presented President Buhari with a report of the destruction that occurred in Lagos during last month’s unrest.
The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has met President Muhammdu Buhari where he presented the report on the damage caused by hoodlums in Lagos during the post-#EndSARS protest riots.
The presentation happened on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian President.
President @MBuhari this afternoon met with Governor @jidesanwoolu of Lagos. The Governor presented a Report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/Fgp4q2KzZI
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 6, 2020
What you should know
After the events that led to the riots and lootings calmed down in October, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that Lagos State would need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that were vandalized and destroyed by hoodlums.
“I learnt from the governor of Lagos State that it will take N1trn to rebuild what had been lost and asked him what’s the budget size of the state, he said about N1trn. You can see we are moving backwards,” Femi Gbajabiamila said.
Already, in a bid to aid business owners who were affected, Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, announced in October that the Lagos State government would support the owners of stores that were looted when the #EndSARS protests were hijacked by hoodlums.
CBN receives order to freeze bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS sponsors
CBN to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has received the nod of the federal high court in Abuja to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests till January.
The request was granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed and was filed by the CBN on October 20, according to ChannelsTV
Some of the affected individuals are Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.
Others are: Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.
The court order, which was addressed to the head offices of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank, directed the banks to freeze forthwith all transactions on the 20 accounts on the list annexed to the CBN’s application as Exhibit A and all other bank accounts of the defendants/respondents for a period of 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
What you should know
Gatefield Nigeria Limited had earlier sued Access Bank Plc for allegedly blocking an account used to promote media coverage of the #EndSARS protests.
