Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports launches DEEL initiative

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has launched the DEEL initiative aimed at giving Nigerian Youth an added advantage and a competitive edge in the global workforce.

This is according to a disclosure from the Ministry of Youths and Sports via its Twitter handle.

#DEEL is an initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development that stands for

D – Digital Skill Acquisition

E – Employability

E – Entrepreneurship

L – Leadership

What you should know

Some of the courses that will be offered and highlights of the programme include:

Digital literacy and Digital Skills Acquisition.

Robotics and Artificial intelligence training.

Mobile device repairs training

60 days APP challenge and an upcoming program on coding for Nigerian youths.

What they are saying

Commenting on the latest development, the honorable Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare said, “Our first attempt is the DYWG project – Digital Youth Nigeria, to train between 500,000- 1,000,000 youths in the next two years, in order to equip them with the digital skills required.”

“The one that we have flagged off fully is the WEP- Work Experience Programme, which focuses on providing a window of opportunity that will place our youths in ministries and organizations department, where they can gain some experience.”

One of the participants in the Digital Skills Training, Onouha. J said, “I want to thank the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports and IBM Digital Nation Africa for this beautiful opportunity.”