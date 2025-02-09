Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has advised the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution to backtrack on its proposal for the creation of 31 additional states across Nigeria, describing the move as “wasteful” and “needless”.

He expressed his legal opinion in a statement shared with Nairametrics on Saturday, highlighting that lawmakers should instead focus on ensuring that at least two-thirds of the existing Nigerian states become economically viable entities.

Nairametrics previously reported that Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, read the letter from the committee containing the proposal during plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

The proposal seeks to address demands for greater representation, economic viability, and regional balance in governance.

Breakdown of Proposed States

The letter read in part,

“The committee proposes the creation of 31 new states. As amended, this section outlines specific requirements that must be fulfilled to initiate the process of state creation,”

The proposed states include:

North Central: Okun, Okura, and Confluence (Kogi); Benue Ala and Apa (Benue); FCT State.

North East: Amana (Adamawa); Katagum (Bauchi); Savannah (Borno); and Muri (Taraba).

North West: New Kaduna and Gurara (Kaduna); Tiga and Ari (Kano); Kainji (Kebbi).

South East: Etiti and Orashi (as the 6th state in the South East); Adada (Enugu); Orlu (Imo); and Aba (Abia).

South-South: Ogoja (Cross River); Warri (Delta); Ori and Obolo (Rivers).

South West: Torumbe (Ondo); Ibadan (Oyo); Lagoon (Lagos); Ijebu (Ogun); Oke-Ogun/Ijesha (Oyo/Ogun/Osun).

Legislative Requirements for State Creation

The proposal must undergo a rigorous constitutional process before implementation.

This is according to the letter read by Kalu, which outlined the specific requirements for state creation, including:

A request supported by at least two-thirds of the legislative representatives from the area seeking statehood.

A referendum conducted in the affected area, with at least a two-thirds majority in favor.

Approval by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly.

Endorsement by at least 24 state Houses of Assembly.

Ozekhome Reacts

Reacting in a statement titled “NASS Proposal for 31 Additional States – A Wasteful Venture,” Ozekhome stated that it is disturbing that members of the National Assembly are proposing 31 additional states, adding to Nigeria’s already bloated and unwieldy 36-state structure.

He submitted that the proposal is a needless venture in the midst of more pressing national issues.

“How can they be talking about creating 31 additional states when over two-thirds of the existing states are unviable entities, surviving on life support and relying on federal allocations under Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution?

“How can we be discussing the stringent provisions of Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution for a meaningless exercise that adds no value to a nation gasping for existential breath?

“How can they be talking about creating new states when hunger, starvation, squalor, and melancholy engulf the inhabitants of the present mini-states that literally beg for crumbs from Abuja’s table?”

The senior lawyer advised that Nigeria only needs two key measures to address the inherent injustices in its federal system and move toward development:

1. The creation of one additional state in the South East to bring parity with other regions.

2. A brand-new Constitution that is legitimate, people-driven, credible, and referendum-compliant, to correct deep fault lines and a lopsided federation where some states are mere consumers of federal allocation without knowing how to internally generate revenue.

He called on the National Assembly to immediately drop what he described as a “provocative” venture and instead focus on addressing Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges.

What You Should Know

The creation of new states in Nigeria has long been a contentious issue.

Proponents argue that it will enhance governance, accelerate development, and bring government closer to the people.

However, critics caution that additional states could exacerbate administrative costs and strain federal resources.

If approved, this restructuring would be one of the most significant political shifts since Nigeria’s last major state creation exercise in 1996, which increased the number of states from 30 to 36.

The proposal is expected to generate heated debates in both legislative and public discourse as it progresses through the constitutional amendment process.

Meanwhile, in a reaction on February 6, 2025, Akin Rotimi Jr., Spokesman of the House of Representatives, clarified that these proposals for additional states were submitted as private member bills and do not represent the official position of the House.

He stated that the committee will align with constitutional provisions and will only consider proposals that comply with stipulated guidelines.

Additionally, he emphasized that the House remains committed to a transparent and inclusive constitutional review process that reflects the will of the Nigerian people.