Saudi Arabia has implemented a new visa policy that restricts visitors from Nigeria and 13 other countries to single-entry visas.

The change, already in effect this February, is directed at curbing unauthorized Hajj pilgrimages and ensuring the safety of those attending the religious event.

Travelers from these nations will no longer have access to the one-year multiple-entry visa for tourism, business, and family visits.

According to TravelBiz, Saudi Arabia has suspended the one-year multiple-entry visa for travelers from Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

The country has decided to issue only single-entry visas to travelers from these nations, valid for 30 days with no option for extension.

Details of the new visa policy

Reports detail that under the new visa guidelines, travelers from the affected nations will receive a single-entry visa, valid for 30 days with no extension options. The changes apply to tourists, business travelers, and individuals visiting family members, but exclude those applying for Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, or residency visas.

Saudi authorities explained that the misuse of multiple-entry visas had become a significant issue. Many travelers used long-term visas to stay in the country illegally or to participate in Hajj without proper authorization.

With the Saudi government regulating Hajj attendance through a fixed quota per country, unauthorized pilgrims have contributed to overcrowding, which became a serious issue in 2024. Over 1,200 pilgrims lost their lives due to extreme heat and overcrowding, which authorities believe was exacerbated by the presence of unregistered pilgrims.

Temporary change, no set timeline for review

While Saudi officials have described the suspension of multiple-entry visas as temporary, they have not provided a specific timeline for when the policy might be revisited, reports inform. Authorities plan to assess the impact of the new regulations and make further decisions based on their findings.

Guidelines for affected travelers

Travelers from the affected nations are advised to apply for their single-entry visas well in advance of their planned travel dates. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also emphasized the importance of adhering strictly to the new visa regulations to avoid penalties or disruptions in travel.

The changes to Saudi Arabia’s visa policy will affect travelers from 14 countries, especially those visiting for business or family purposes. While the government has indicated that the suspension of multiple-entry visas is temporary, travelers are advised to plan their trips accordingly and comply with the new regulations. For further updates, visitors should refer to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.