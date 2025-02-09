Prince of Songkla University (PSU) in Thailand is offering a fully funded six-week international internship program for 2025.

The internship is open to international students worldwide, with no application fee required.

According to Opportunities Corners, participants can collaborate with mentors in various research areas, and the exact dates of the internship can be determined by mutual agreement between the intern and the host department.

Notably, there is no requirement for an IELTS score.

Financial benefits

The internship program provides comprehensive financial support, including:

A stipend of 20,000 Baht

International airfare (economy class)

Accommodation

Daily allowance

Health and accident insurance

Passport and visa fees

Other internship-related expenses

Eligibility criteria

The internship is open to all international students who meet the following requirements:

Currently enrolled at an accredited university outside of Thailand

Undergraduate or graduate status

A minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale up to the final semester before the application deadline

Strong proficiency in English

Submission of a confirmation letter from the home university

Required documents

Applicants must provide:

Copy of academic transcript

Curriculum Vitae and relevant works

Copy of passport page with a photo

English proficiency test results (for non-native English speakers)

Internship plan

Confirmation letter from the home university

Acceptance letter from the faculty or organization at Prince of Songkla University

Application process

Browse internship listings : Visit the PSU internship listings to explore available positions.

: Visit the PSU internship listings to explore available positions. Contact faculty/department: Reach out directly to the relevant faculty or department at PSU to request an internship acceptance letter.

Reach out directly to the relevant faculty or department at PSU to request an internship acceptance letter. Complete scholarship application: After receiving the acceptance letter, complete the scholarship application form provided by PSU.

The Education and Innovative Learning Academy (EILA) will review and verify the qualifications of all applicants. If there are 30 or fewer applicants, the scholarship recipients will be announced within two weeks after the application deadline. Students will be notified via email, and the host faculty will also be informed

The interview Process will be conducted in April 2025. Details regarding the interview will be provided to eligible students in advance.

The Institution also provides scholarship options after the internship.

Scholarship conditions:

Scholarship recipients must complete their internship at Prince of Songkla University or at an organization arranged by the relevant faculty/department at PSU for a minimum of six weeks.

If a recipient is unable to participate for the entire duration specified, they must return the full amount of the scholarship funds. In cases of force majeure, such as sudden illness, natural disasters, accidents, political unrest, or pandemics, the host faculty/department must submit a formal explanation of the circumstances to the Education and Innovative Learning Academy (EILA).

The university will evaluate the situation and determine whether to reclaim the funds, as appropriate. Recipients must submit a Student’s Internship Report to the Education and Innovative Learning Academy (EILA) within 30 days after completing the internship.

Application Period: From now until February 24th, 2025.

For more detailed information and to access the application form, please refer to the official PSU internship program page.