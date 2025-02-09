Prince of Songkla University (PSU) in Thailand is offering a fully funded six-week international internship program for 2025.
The internship is open to international students worldwide, with no application fee required.
According to Opportunities Corners, participants can collaborate with mentors in various research areas, and the exact dates of the internship can be determined by mutual agreement between the intern and the host department.
Notably, there is no requirement for an IELTS score.
Financial benefits
The internship program provides comprehensive financial support, including:
- A stipend of 20,000 Baht
- International airfare (economy class)
- Accommodation
- Daily allowance
- Health and accident insurance
- Passport and visa fees
- Other internship-related expenses
Eligibility criteria
The internship is open to all international students who meet the following requirements:
- Currently enrolled at an accredited university outside of Thailand
- Undergraduate or graduate status
- A minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale up to the final semester before the application deadline
- Strong proficiency in English
- Submission of a confirmation letter from the home university
Required documents
Applicants must provide:
- Copy of academic transcript
- Curriculum Vitae and relevant works
- Copy of passport page with a photo
- English proficiency test results (for non-native English speakers)
- Internship plan
- Confirmation letter from the home university
- Acceptance letter from the faculty or organization at Prince of Songkla University
Application process
- Browse internship listings: Visit the PSU internship listings to explore available positions.
- Contact faculty/department: Reach out directly to the relevant faculty or department at PSU to request an internship acceptance letter.
- Complete scholarship application: After receiving the acceptance letter, complete the scholarship application form provided by PSU.
The Education and Innovative Learning Academy (EILA) will review and verify the qualifications of all applicants. If there are 30 or fewer applicants, the scholarship recipients will be announced within two weeks after the application deadline. Students will be notified via email, and the host faculty will also be informed
The interview Process will be conducted in April 2025. Details regarding the interview will be provided to eligible students in advance.
The Institution also provides scholarship options after the internship.
Scholarship conditions:
Scholarship recipients must complete their internship at Prince of Songkla University or at an organization arranged by the relevant faculty/department at PSU for a minimum of six weeks.
- If a recipient is unable to participate for the entire duration specified, they must return the full amount of the scholarship funds. In cases of force majeure, such as sudden illness, natural disasters, accidents, political unrest, or pandemics, the host faculty/department must submit a formal explanation of the circumstances to the Education and Innovative Learning Academy (EILA).
The university will evaluate the situation and determine whether to reclaim the funds, as appropriate. Recipients must submit a Student’s Internship Report to the Education and Innovative Learning Academy (EILA) within 30 days after completing the internship.
- Application Period: From now until February 24th, 2025.
For more detailed information and to access the application form, please refer to the official PSU internship program page.
Leave a Reply