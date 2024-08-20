Members of staff at area and magistrate courts in Bwari Local Government Area of the Federal Capital Territory have called for improvements in their working conditions.

A visit to the Grade 1 Area Court in Bwari, Abuja, by Nairametrics revealed a lack of basic amenities and equipment necessary for creating a conducive working environment for judicial officials and visitors.

Comparing the conditions at area courts with those at Nigeria’s Federal courts such as the Federal High Court Abuja, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court the lower courts fall short in terms of a conducive working environment.

This disparity persists despite the ongoing efforts by judicial staff at all levels to secure better working conditions and remuneration.

Nigerian Courts

In March 2024, the Senate approved the 2024 statutory budget for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) amounting to N1.282 trillion—an increase of N135 billion from the figure initially proposed by the Ministry of FCT.

The FCTA disclosed, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration proposed N1.147 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year. The committee recommended a budget of N1.28 trillion for 2024, with N373 billion allocated for overhead costs and N768 billion for capital projects.”

Overhead costs include regular expenses such as internet costs, staff salaries, legal fees, and office supplies.

Although the budgetary allocation for area and magistrate courts was not specified, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike mentioned in March 2024 that the FCT Legal Services Secretariat received N5.6 billion for providing legal services.

Federal and state courts in Nigeria have unique jurisdictions. Area courts, magistrate courts, customary courts, and state high courts fall under the jurisdiction of state governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) is constitutionally responsible for preparing the capital and recurrent budget for the Federal Judiciary. It also prepares the recurrent budget for State Judicial Offices, including the High Court of Justice, Sharia Court of Appeal, and Customary Court of Appeal, covering consolidated salaries, allowances, and overhead costs.

The NJC is funded by the Federation Account and handles broad policy and administrative matters in the justice sector. Lower courts are also funded by state governments and the FCTA.

Improved Working Conditions at Lower Courts

Nairametrics observed that proceedings at the Grade 1 Area Court in Bwari, Abuja (which can seat about 40 people) are conducted without microphones. Both the judge and staff manually write evidence and keep records.

In contrast, many Federal courts provide basic technological aids during proceedings. This low standard is evident in other magistrate and area courts, as seen by Nairametrics.

A source at the Grade 1 court, who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak, told Nairametrics that they lack computers, interpreters, a water system, a staff bus, and a printer, making their duties cumbersome.

“We don’t have a water system, microphone, or computer here. The Federal courts enjoy these facilities,” the official said.

What Lawyers Are Saying

In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, senior lawyers suggested ways stakeholders, particularly governors and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), can upgrade the working conditions of staff at the lower courts.

They explained that the upward review of salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits should extend beyond the Federal judiciary to the lower courts, addressing grassroots concerns. Others recommended recruiting competent staff for the lower courts.

Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN explained that the government and relevant stakeholders have been unfair to magistrate courts, customary courts, and area courts.

He noted that these lower courts handle over eighty per cent of community disputes, including inter-tribal, intra-tribal, and matrimonial matters, and issues related to death and burial.

He emphasized that funding is the main issue affecting lower courts and urged the government to act to minimize corruption in the justice sector.

“They ignore these courts, assuming they are unimportant due to high costs. Some operate under very poor conditions, which no judicial officer should endure,” he said.

Ozekhome suggested that improving the conditions of service for higher courts should also apply to lower courts, where most justice is delivered. He added that adequate salaries and benefits would help reduce corruption, even if not eradicate it entirely.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN, also in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, called for better funding for all levels of the judiciary. He lamented the state of infrastructure in Nigerian courts, which he described as appalling and not meeting the expectations of efficient justice administration.

He advocated for improved funding and attention for the lower courts and emphasized the need for judicial independence, extending to customary courts and magistrate courts.

“We focus too much on higher courts, neglecting those closer to the people who handle daily justice matters. There is a need for better personnel recruitment, salary increases, and provision of essential tools,” he said.

Ahmed Raji SAN urged governors to ensure that judicial staff receive a living wage and that courtrooms are improved. He stressed that magistrates, like high court judges, deserve reasonable compensation.

What This Means

The lawyers’ recommendations for improving conditions at the lowest courts come amid the federal government’s National Summit on Justice Sector Reforms.

Nairametrics previously reported that the National Assembly passed a bill to review the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders, with the Chief Justice of Nigeria expected to earn at least N5.39 million in total monthly salary and allowances.

The summit aimed to address specific challenges in the justice sector, including judicial appointments, administration, funding, and budgeting. At the summit, it was agreed that the government would focus on reducing case delays and inefficiencies and minimizing technicalities and Supreme Court cases.

On August 13, 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed into law the Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Allowances Bill, 2024.

While there are calls for greater focus on the lower courts, the act prescribes salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits for judicial officials to end prolonged stagnation and reflect current socio-economic realities.