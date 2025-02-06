Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has invited more than 6,200 skilled workers to apply for permanent residence through the Express Entry system in 2025.

The latest draw, held in February, issued 455 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).

According to TravelBiz, this is the fourth Express Entry draw of the year. Candidates who were invited need a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 802 and must have submitted their Express Entry profile before December 7th, 2024.

Summary of 2025 express entry draws

In total, the IRCC has issued 6,276 ITAs through the Express Entry system since the beginning of the year. The breakdown of draws is as follows:

February 4th – Provincial Nominee Program (455 ITAs, CRS score of 802)

January 23rd – Canadian Experience Class (4,000 ITAs, CRS score of 527)

January 8th – Canadian Experience Class (1,350 ITAs, CRS score of 542)

January 7th – Provincial Nominee Program (471 ITAs, CRS score of 793)

These draws show IRCC’s focus on selecting candidates with specific skills, including those in healthcare, trades, and those with French-language proficiency.

IRCC’s focus on targeted draws

Reports inform that since July 2024, IRCC has prioritized targeted draws, including those for the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), Canadian Experience Class (CEC), and category-based selection draws. These changes align with Canada’s Immigration Levels Plan for 2025, which aims to balance economic and demographic needs by selecting candidates with relevant skills.

The key categories for the Express Entry draw in 2025 are:

Healthcare

Trades

French-language proficiency

By prioritizing these categories, Canada hopes to address specific labour shortages and improve the overall economy.

The Express Entry system manages applications for three main economic immigration programs: the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). Candidates must first create an Express Entry profile, which is then ranked based on the CRS score.

The score is determined by factors such as age, education, work experience, and language proficiency. Those with the highest CRS scores are invited to apply for permanent residence (PR).

Express entry fees for 2025

Applicants for Express Entry must pay processing fees when applying for permanent residence. The breakdown of fees for 2025 is as follows:

Primary applicant (with RPRF): $1,525 CAD

Primary applicant (without RPRF): $950 CAD

Spouse/partner (with RPRF): $1,525 CAD

Spouse/partner (without RPRF): $950 CAD

Dependent child (per child): $260 CAD

Additional costs may apply for biometrics, medical exams, and police certificates. Ensure all fees are paid when submitting your application to avoid delays.

Processing & approval timeline

IRCC aims to process Express Entry applications within six months. If approved, applicants must land in Canada to complete the process and obtain permanent residence.

Skilled workers are encouraged to stay informed on CRS score trends and category-based draws to improve their chances of being invited to apply for permanent residence.