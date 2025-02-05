The Ogun State Government has commenced the construction of smart classrooms in public secondary schools across the state as part of efforts to enhance learning conditions.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed this at a news conference in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He explained that the initiative aims to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the state.

As part of the initiative, the state government is also constructing 12 mega classrooms in four divisions of the state, each with the capacity to accommodate 900 learners.

According to Arigbabu, this move is expected to ease congestion in classrooms, particularly in the 42 flagship schools.

“This is part of moves by the present administration to decongest classrooms in public secondary schools. The government will continue to expand the facilities in the existing schools and build more schools, if necessary, to make classrooms conducive for teaching and learning,” he stated.

First phase of smart classroom project

The commissioner further revealed that the first phase of the smart classroom project covers 72 designated secondary schools, including the flagship schools.

These schools are also being equipped with necessary teaching aids to enhance learning experiences.

Speaking on teachers’ welfare, Arigbabu assured that the government remains committed to improving conditions for educators. He clarified that promotion arrears for both teaching and non-teaching staff had been paid from 2016 to date.

Additionally, he highlighted the Ogun State Education Revitalisation Agenda (OGSERA) model, which has been instrumental in digitalising and transforming the state’s education sector.

What you should know

The Ogun State Government has intensified efforts to integrate digital innovation into the education system through the Digital Platform for Education Revitalisation (DiPER) Platform of the Ogun State Revitalisation Agenda (OGSERA)

As part of this initiative, the state ministry has organised bi-monthly digital training for all Education Officers and staffers to sustain technological advancements.

The Digital Platform including enrollment, database and records of learners and teachers, attendance marking, and lesson notes.

Furthermore, the government has emphasized compliance with its education policies, warning private school owners against unauthorized changes to resumption dates and the use of foreign curricula.