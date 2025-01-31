The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the commencement of registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Initially set to begin on Friday, January 31, the process will now start on Monday, February 3.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, disclosed the change in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday explained that the shift was necessary to allow the Board to implement crucial modifications to its registration templates.

“These adjustments came in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education,” he said.

Benjamin further revealed that JAMB had identified irregularities in the approval of some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres.

“Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres had used deceptive facilities to be approved, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres,” he stated.

Acknowledging the potential disruption caused by the postponement, JAMB expressed regret over any inconvenience to candidates and stakeholders.

“The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience,” Benjamin said.

Cost of 2025 UTME/DE registration

JAMB has released the cost implication for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE). The board disclosed that the cost implication for UTME with mock is N8,700, while UTME without mock is N7,200.

The board has also introduced a mock trial for future candidates, which will cost N3,500 to register. The registration fee for DE has been pegged at N5,700.

“Cost implication for the 2025 UTME/DE Registration is as stated below: 1. UTME with Mock-N8,700, 2. UTME without Mock-N7,200, 3. Mock Trial Testing for Future Candidates-N3,500, 4. DE-N5,700,” JAMB posted on its X account.

According to the board, the breakdown is as follows:

UTME/DE application fee: “N3,500”

Reading Text: “N1,000”

CBT centre registration service charge: “N700”

CBT Centre UTME service charge: “N1,500”

CBT Mock service charge: “N1,500”

Bank charges: “N500”

CBT Mock-UTME centre service charge: “N1,500”

Mandatory NIN for registration

JAMB reiterated that all candidates must provide their National Identification Number (NIN) for registration. The NIN will be used to generate a candidate profile.

“To generate your profile, get your NIN from the NIMC. Use a retrievable phone number that has not been used before on our platform to type NIN in capital letters, leave a space, then, the actual NIN and send to either 55019 or 66019. E.g.: NIN 23456789012 send to 55019 or 66019,” the board advised.

JAMB further cautioned candidates to use a phone number that belongs to someone very close to them, such as a parent, if they are below 18 years old, to facilitate retrieval in case of damage or loss of the SIM card.