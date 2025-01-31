The Federal Government has announced plans to deliver 100,000 social housing units for vulnerable groups across all 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, revealed this during his presentation at the 4th Edition of the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 29, 2025.

He emphasized that the initiative would be achieved through the implementation of a Comprehensive Nationwide Social Housing Delivery Programme, as outlined in a statement published on the ministry’s website on Thursday.

“Additionally, he noted that the government is working to implement a Comprehensive Nationwide Social Housing Delivery Programme targeting vulnerable groups, aiming to provide 100,000 social housing units across Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas,” the statement read in part.

Dangiwa highlighted the Federal Government’s commitment to tackling Nigeria’s housing deficit, which exceeds 20 million units, describing it as both a challenge and an opportunity for transformative change.

He emphasized that closing this gap would require the construction of 500,000 housing units annually over the next decade.

As part of this effort, he outlined the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, a government-led initiative aimed at delivering 100,000 housing units in its first phase.

These developments are designed as integrated communities that will accommodate a diverse range of income groups, from high-end residences to affordable units for low- and middle-income earners.

The programme is expected to enhance urban planning, promote inclusive housing development, and ensure more Nigerians have access to decent shelter.

More insights

The Minister reiterated that addressing Nigeria’s 20 million-unit housing deficit requires sustained large-scale investment, with a target of 500,000 new housing units annually over the next decade.

Given the magnitude of this task, he called on global developers, housing finance institutions, and investors to partner with the Nigerian government through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

He assured them of a business-friendly environment with access to land, bankable offtake guarantees, and necessary concessions to foster mutually beneficial collaborations.

“The housing challenge in Nigeria is not just a problem; it is a massive opportunity for investment,” Dangiwa stated.

“By partnering with us, investors can play a crucial role in shaping the future of Nigerian housing while securing substantial returns on investment.”

Beyond housing construction, Dangiwa outlined additional government initiatives to support the sector, including the establishment of Building Materials Manufacturing Hubs (BMMHs) in each of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

These hubs are expected to reduce reliance on imported materials, lower construction costs, and drive industrial growth by promoting local manufacturing. He emphasized that strengthening the building materials sector would not only make housing more affordable but also create jobs and stimulate economic development.