The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Musa Dangiwa, has revealed that over 75% of Nigeria’s current 42 million housing units are substandard.

He added that nearly half of the population resides in informal settlements, highlighting the severity of the housing crisis.

Dangiwa made this disclosure while speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Session of the 2024 UN-Habitat Executive Board Meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, as contained in a statement on the ministry’s website on Friday.

“Arc. Dangiwa underscored the critical state of housing in Nigeria, noting that over 75% of the country’s 42 million housing units are substandard, with nearly half of the population living in informal settlements,” the statement read in part.

The Housing Minister further highlighted the federal government’s efforts to tackle substandard housing and informal settlements through the National Urban Renewal and Slum Upgrade Programme (NURSUP).

He revealed that the initiative has successfully completed projects at 54 sites across the country, with 56 additional projects currently in progress. These efforts focus on improving essential infrastructure, such as water supply, solar-powered streetlights, access roads, drainage systems, and waste management solutions.

Dangiwa also stressed the importance of robust partnerships with international organizations like UN-Habitat to expand these initiatives and ensure long-term sustainable urban development.

What you should know

In addition to the National Urban Renewal and Slum Upgrade Programme, which addresses substandard housing and informal settlements, the Federal Government has launched several initiatives to tackle Nigeria’s housing shortage.

One of the key initiatives is the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate Programme, which aims to deliver 50,000 housing units in its first phase, with projects across all geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as estates in the remaining 30 states.

Currently, 14 active sites nationwide are under development, accounting for a total of 10,112 housing units, including 250 units each in 12 states.

However, Minister of Housing Arc. Musa Dangiwa has called for an annual N500 billion allocation from the Senate to bridge the gap between the country’s budgetary provisions and its housing needs.

He emphasized that N5.5 trillion annually is required to meet the goal of increasing the housing stock by 550,000 units per year over the next decade, noting that the requested N500 billion represents less than 10% of the required amount.

The Senate Committee on Lands, Housing, and Urban Development has already endorsed the Minister’s request for this crucial funding to support the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme.