The Federal Government has warned developers working on the Renewed Hope Housing Projects against substandard construction, threatening to revoke contracts and demolish any work that fails to meet required standards.

The Housing and Urban Development Minister, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, issued the warning during an inspection of ongoing construction in Kano State on Friday, as disclosed in a statement on the official website of the ministry.

He emphasized that developers must adhere strictly to contractual terms to ensure durability, stating that the government would not tolerate poor-quality work.

“We will not tolerate any substandard work found on any Renewed Hope Project Site anywhere in the country,” Dangiwa said.

“If we identify any poor-quality construction, we will first demolish the structure, and the contractor will have to rebuild it according to standard—or we revoke the contract entirely.”

Dangiwa led ministry officials, including Minister of State Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata and Permanent Secretary Dr. Shuaib Belgore, on an inspection of the 1,500-unit and 500-unit Renewed Hope Housing City projects in Kano.

While he praised the progress of the 1,500-unit project under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Continental Civil Engineering, he expressed concerns over the slow pace of the 500-unit project, funded through the 2023 supplementary budget.

More insights

Dangiwa stressed that the current administration of President Bola Tinubu prioritizes high-quality housing and infrastructure, ensuring Nigerians receive value for money.

He directed ministry officials to monitor all project sites closely and report any quality infringements for immediate action.

He also highlighted the economic benefits of housing construction, noting that it creates jobs for masons, laborers, artisans, and building material suppliers.

The Federal Government is currently overseeing the construction of 2,000 housing units in Kano, 3,112 in the FCT, and 2,000 in Lagos, with additional projects scheduled across the country. It is also developing twelve Renewed Hope Estates, each with 250 housing units, spread across the six geopolitical zones.

Dangiwa reiterated that developers must meet project deadlines, warning that the government would not compromise on quality standards.

“We want developers to adhere to the timeline and complete these projects within two to three months,” he said.

What you should know