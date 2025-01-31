The European Union (EU) has launched a €300,000 grant to support the institutional development of Eurocham Nigeria, focusing on strengthening its secretariat, expanding advocacy, and enhancing external engagement for its members.

Eurocham Nigeria also known as the European Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, is an organization that represents European businesses operating in Nigeria

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, made this announcement on Thursday during Eurocham’s 25th Annual Stakeholders Conference held in Lagos.

Mignot emphasized that the three-year grant would reinforce Eurocham’s role in advocacy and policy dialogue, creating a conducive business environment through strategic engagement with governments, policymakers, and stakeholders.

“A highlight of 2024 I wish to underscore is the approval of a three-year €300,000 grant, awarded to Eurocham last year. This financial support will strengthen the Chamber’s administrative capacity and allow further expansion of external activities and advocacy work on behalf of its members,” he said.

He further noted that this initiative would help promote trade and investment opportunities, benefiting both the European and Nigerian economies while reinforcing the EU’s position as Nigeria’s strategic partner.

Deepening EU-Nigeria trade relations

Mignot reiterated the EU’s commitment to working closely with Eurocham Nigeria, highlighting the importance of strong governance and coordination with EU states and bilateral chambers.

“By building on past achievements, we create greater opportunities in key areas such as trade, investment, and infrastructure development. It bears repeating that the EU remains Nigeria’s largest trading partner and a major source of foreign direct investment and development financing,” he stated.

Speaking on the EU Global Gateway Strategy, which is a four-year initiative focused on improving infrastructure in Nigeria and other African countries, the EU is dedicated to ensuring that its projects receive more recognition and visibility

The EU Ambassador, Gautier Mignot, highlighted some of the major projects funded under this initiative, including:

The Omi Eko water transportation initiative

Digital skills programs

Deployment of 90,000 km of fibre optic cables

“Investments in agriculture, renewable energy, vaccine manufacturing, and sustainable transportation are key objectives where we rely on the Chamber,” he said.

Mignot further noted the need for Eurocham to play an active role in identifying opportunities, aggregating investors, and advocating for a conducive business environment.