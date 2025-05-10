The European Union (EU) has announced a €300 million commitment to fund new development projects in Nigeria’s North-West and North-East regions, reinforcing its long-standing partnership with the country.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, disclosed the pledge during the 2025 Europe Day celebration held in Abuja.

He highlighted the shared vision between the EU and Nigeria for a more inclusive, prosperous, and rules-based global order that meets the realities of the 21st century.

EU’s Global Gateway Strategy

Mignot disclosed that the €300 million funding is part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which seeks to create more opportunities for Nigerians, particularly women and youth.

The projects will focus on addressing developmental challenges in regions affected by insecurity and underdevelopment.

“Since my arrival last September, I’ve witnessed tangible progress in our partnership with Nigeria.

“Through the Global Gateway initiative, we are rolling out meaningful projects, including €300 million worth of new interventions in the North-West and North-East this year,” Mignot said.

He reiterated the EU’s role as Nigeria’s largest trading partner and expressed optimism about strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, governance, and development.

“In a fast-changing world, the EU remains a stable and reliable partner for Nigeria—and Nigeria, likewise, for the EU,” he added.

EU’s ties with Africa

The Ambassador also emphasized the EU’s commitment to deepening ties with Africa through regional partnerships with ECOWAS and the African Union.

He noted that foreign ministers from the EU bloc would soon meet in Brussels to prepare for the upcoming EU-AU Summit, which will also commemorate 25 years of EU-Africa relations.

Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, commended the EU for the additional support.

He highlighted how EU-backed empowerment programs have helped curb youth restiveness and address developmental gaps in vulnerable regions.

“Today reaffirms the EU’s commitment to peace, solidarity, and sustainable development—values Nigeria deeply shares. The EU’s support in areas like public health, education, digital economy, and climate action has had a significant impact,” Bagudu said.

He further noted that the EU’s contributions align with Nigeria’s National Development Plan (2021–2025) and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Over the past six decades, the EU-Nigeria relationship has expanded across multiple sectors, with the EU playing a key role in peacebuilding, governance reforms, and human capital development, particularly in conflict-affected regions like the Niger Delta and North-East.