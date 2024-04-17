The United Nations has received over $600 million in financial pledges out of its $1billion target to boost humanitarian aid to Ethiopia as the East African country battles conflict, droughts, and floods.

According to Reuters, the money was raised at a UN-hosted pledging event organized along with the governments of Ethiopia and the United Kingdom, held at the United Nations in Geneva, to raise funds and provide life-saving assistance to 15.5 million people and food for 10.4 million people.

“The emergency has been building up through cycles of droughts and floods, and conflict,” the U.N. Humanitarian Office (OCHA) said.

“El Nino (weather pattern) has exacerbated a drought in the northern highlands and millions of people are coping with less water, drier pastures, and smaller harvests.” the office added.

The United States offered its contribution to the Ethiopian project in a statement via the office of the US State Department.

“The United States is providing nearly $154 million in humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia to address urgent needs resulting from conflict, insecurity, and climate shocks,” the U.S. State Department said.

The UN Humanitarian Office (OCHA) said the conflicts and climate shocks in the country have placed over 21 million people in Ethiopia in need of humanitarian aid this year and 10.8 million people facing food insecurity during the lean periods between July and September.

OCHA said about 21 countries have made financial pledges to assist Ethiopia amounting to $628.9 million.

The country with the biggest donations was the United States with $253 million, the United Kingdom with $124.58 million, and the European Union which pledged $46.6 million.

Andrew Mitchell, Britain’s Deputy Foreign Secretary and Minister for Development and Africa, said earlier that he hoped the financial pledges made by the countries present in the fundraising would encourage other countries especially the Gulf countries to participate in the event.

What To Know

Ethiopia is currently undergoing a severe weather condition known as the El Nino drought, which has affected northern, central, and southern Ethiopia. The drought comes with very dry weather and low rainfall affecting agricultural produce and increasing food insecurity in the country.

Ethiopia also experienced a two-year war that erupted in November 2020 between the federal government and forces led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which dominates the northern region. The conflict killed tens of thousands of people, created famine-like conditions for hundreds of thousands, and displaced millions.