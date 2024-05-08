The European Union (EU) Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, has highlighted the importance of involving youths in shaping policies, reflecting the EU’s commitment to empowering young Africans.

According to her, Africa requires increased human capital investment by the European Union in nurturing the next generation of African leaders, and this entails support for educational institutions, dialogue platforms, and business partnerships to cultivate a skilled workforce and future leaders.

What she said

Urpilainen noted saying that,

“Young people must involve themselves in driving policy that shapes the future. The first EU Youth Action Plan is thus a toolbox to engage, empower, and connect youth around the world.”

She also stated that the EU is aware of Africa’s rising prominence on the global stage evident in its growing diplomatic involvement, expanding presence in multilateral forums, and increasing demand for representation in institutions like the UN Security Council.

This trend is underscored by the recent visits of high-ranking officials from the US, China, and Russia to the continent, she noted.

Recognizing Africa’s escalating significance, she pinpointed the EU’s commitment to substantial resources to the continent through initiatives like the €300 billion “Global Gateway,” with a significant portion allocated specifically for Africa.

Africa’s growth

According to her, Africa’s growth is predicated on the report that indicates that, by 2030, the continent will constitute 20% of the world’s population, with a majority under the age of 20.

This demographic dividend presents both opportunities and challenges, necessitating the creation of millions of jobs annually and emphasizing the importance of education and skills development.

Urpilainen stated that Africa is experiencing growth, which is crucial for the EU to take notice.

For instance, in less than seven years, the African population is projected to represent 20% of the world’s 8.55 billion people. Over 55% of the continent’s population will be under the age of 20, and 75% of the world’s under-35 population will reside in Africa.

Consequently, Urpilainen said that this demographic shift implies the need to create approximately 20 million jobs annually, impacting mobility patterns in pursuit of education and improving living standards.

She said that by 2030, Africa could surpass both China and India in terms of employed population.

Up-skilling Africa’s workforce

However, the advantage of Africa’s youthful demographic can only be realized through education and skill development.

She posited that enhanced education not only stimulates market growth but also boosts incomes and facilitates the mobility of skilled labour. If leveraged through education, skills, and job training, this untapped workforce has the potential to transform from a demographic challenge into a valuable resource driving sustainable human development.

A well-educated and skilled workforce not only drives economic growth but also fosters stability and resilience against radicalization and external interference.

Partnering with African youths

Beyond economic considerations, the EU emphasizes education and engagement with African youths as fundamental aspects of this partnership.

For example, the EU Youth Action Plan, part of the Global Gateway initiative, aims to empower young Africans to shape their own futures, acknowledging the pivotal role of Africa’s youthful demographic in shaping global dynamics.

Despite existing EU-Africa partnerships and training programs, such as Erasmus Mundus and Erasmus+, the EU trails behind other global players like the US and China in investing in African youth leadership development. Initiatives like the Young African Leaders Programme demonstrate promising potential but require increased funding and scalability to meet the demand.

It has therefore become imperative to close the gap between strategic intentions and actionable initiatives for realizing the full potential of EU-Africa cooperation.

Investing in Africa’s youth not only secures a prosperous future for the continent but also strengthens Europe’s global standing. Collaborative efforts to equip young Africans with the necessary skills and resources for effective leadership have the potential to enhance the influence of both continents on the world stage.