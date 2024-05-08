The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc has announced the appointments of Mr. Adamu Saliu Lawani and Mr. Louis Odom as Executive Directors ofthe Bank.

Both appointments are consistent with the Bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.

Also, the Board approved the appointment of Ms. Pamela Yough as a Non-Executive Director of the Bank.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement, these appointments have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Profile of Adamu Saliu Lawani

According to the statement signed by the Company Secretary, Micheal Otu, Mr. Adamu Saliu Lawani is a seasoned Chartered Accountant with over three decades of cognate banking industry experience.

An alumnus of Auchi Polytechnic, Nigeria, he graduated with a Higher National Diploma in Accounting, achieving distinction.

He holds an MBA from both the University of Lagos, Nigeria, and The Business School in the Netherlands.

Mr. Lawani joined Zenith Bank in 1996 and has experience in operations, credit, and marketing.

He has held leadership positions in various groups such as Corporate Banking, Conglomerate, Consumer Credit Department, Export and Trade Finance Department, and Agriculture Finance Department, among others. His contributions have significantly enhanced the bank’s growth and profitability.

Committed to continuous professional development, he has participated in Executive Education programmes at prestigious institutions, including the London Business School, The Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD Business School, France, and Lagos Business School.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Strategic Management, an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Profile of Louis Odom

Mr. Louis Odom is a graduate of Accountancy from the Abia State University and has an MBA from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, and an M.Phil (Management) from Nile University of Nigeria.

He joined Zenith Bank in January 1997 and has worked in River/Bayelsa Zones and is currently in Abuja, FCT, where he serves as the General Manager in charge of the Abuja and Northern Zones and has contributed to the growth and profitability of the Bank. Prior to joining Zenith Bank, he had worked at Diamond Bank and is well-versed in operations, credit, and marketing.

He has attended several Executive Education programmes both within and outside the country, including London Business School, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard Business School, and Lagos Business School.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Nigeria.

Profile of Pamela Yough

Pamela Yough is a Banker, Financial Consultant, and Investment Advisor with over 35 years of experience in the Financial Sector. Her experience covers Corporate and Investment Banking, Treasury, Correspondent Banking, Investor Relations and Wealth Management.

She was the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank (UK) Limited, a position she held from June 2017 to October 2021.

She joined Zenith Bank Plc in 1999 where she headed various departments in the institution and rose to the level of General Manager. and Group Head in charge of Multilateral, Conglomerates, Private Banking, and Head of Investor Relations.