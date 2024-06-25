The German government’s citizenship reforms which will make it easier for many individuals to become German citizens, will take effect on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The liberalization will, for the first time, permit multiple citizenships as a general rule, rather than as an exception for EU and Swiss nationals and those who can demonstrate “special hardships.”

This was announced by Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, in a recent statement.

“Finally, our law is doing justice to our diverse society…. we recognize the life stories and achievements of many people in our country who immigrated a long time ago and have helped our country to move forward.

“The message is very clear: You belong to Germany!”, she said.

Making citizenship easier

Currently, about 14% of the population in Germany does not have German citizenship.

According to government statistics, 168,545 people were naturalized in Germany in 2022—just 3.1% of foreign nationals who have been living in Germany for at least 10 years, though the number has been rising in recent years.

That number is set to increase substantially in the coming year as state governments across Germany have already reported a rise in applications.

The new rules will give new rights to non-Germans who have been living in Germany for some time. Here are the main changes:

The changes explained

Multiple nationalities: Applicants who need to to become naturalized citizens will no longer have to give up their previous nationality to become German.

Accelerated procedure:

Instead of the previous eight years, people will be able to obtain German citizenship after just five years.

Special achievements reward

For “special achievements in integration,” naturalization will be possible after just three years. These might include learning German, excellence at school or in professional life, engaging in civic life, or running for political office.

Easier access to citizenship for children

All children born in Germany to foreign parents will in future acquire German citizenship without reservation and will be able to retain the citizenship of their parents if at least one parent has been living in Germany lawfully for more than five years and has permanent residency.

The controversial “option regulation”—which forced the children of foreign parents to choose a nationality at 18—is now abolished.

Ability to earn a living

Though the new rules apply to everyone in principle, applicants for naturalization will still have to prove that they can earn their own living (though people from the guest worker generation can still apply regardless).