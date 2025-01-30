With the Donald Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts now in full swing, many undocumented immigrants in the United States are facing the risk of removal; so to avoid deportation from the US, it is essential for migrants to ensure they have the correct legal documents.

These documents vary depending on the individual’s immigration status, and having the right paperwork can be crucial for staying in the US legally.

According to BBC News, over 3,000 Nigerians living in the US without legal documents are at risk of deportation. These individuals are listed on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) non-detained docket, with final orders of removal in place since November 2024.

Fox News, as cited by BBC, reports that Nigeria is the second-highest African country with citizens scheduled for deportation, following Somalia, with other countries such as Ghana and Senegal also being affected.

Increased immigration enforcement under Trump

Immigration enforcement has intensified under President Trump, who has made it a priority to remove unauthorized immigrants.

A nationwide operation on January 27th, 2025, led to the arrest of 956 people, following earlier raids that resulted in 286 arrests on Saturday, 593 on Friday, and 538 on Thursday.

As of November 2024, over one million non-US citizens were listed on the ICE non-detainee register, all subject to final orders of removal. Many of these individuals entered the US illegally, contributing to the growing number of deportations.

Key documents to stay legally in the US

To avoid deportation, immigrants must have the necessary documents in place. The basic requirement is:

valid passport, along with the relevant visa for the purpose of their stay—such as a work, family, or asylum visa.

Proof of relationship to a US citizen or sponsor may also be required depending on the situation.

Additional documents such as:

Employment offers

Birth certificates

Marriage certificates

Financial records may also be needed to prove that you can support yourself while in the US. Without these documents, immigrants are at higher risk of deportation.

Documents required for different immigration Pathways

The documents required to remain in the US depend on the type of immigration status or pathway the individual is following.

Permanent residency (Green Card):

To apply for a Green Card, you will need a valid passport, an immigration visa, Form I-551 (Green Card), and proof of relationship to a US citizen or lawful permanent resident if applicable.

Employment-based immigration:

For employment-based immigration, applicants need Form I-766 (Employment Authorization Document), a job offer letter from a US employer, Form I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker), and potentially a Labor Certification.

Family-based immigration:

Immigrants seeking family-based immigration must submit Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative), along with birth certificates and marriage certificates if applicable.

Non-immigrant visas (temporary stay):

If applying for a temporary visa (such as for work, study, or tourism), you will need a valid passport, the appropriate non-immigrant visa, and supporting documents, such as an acceptance letter from a US school for a student visa.

