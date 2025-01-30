On Everyday Money Matters, we explore Nigeria’s booming fintech sector and its impact on your financial life. Fintech is reshaping how people save, invest, and make payments. With mobile banking, digital lending, and seamless payment solutions, fintechs are challenging traditional banks and expanding financial inclusion. Driven by smartphone adoption, internet penetration, and cashless policies, the sector is booming.

This means faster transactions, access to credit, and investment opportunities for individuals. However, risks like fraud and regulatory changes require caution.

