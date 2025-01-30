Ontario has introduced key updates to the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) that affect its Express Entry streams and Foreign Worker stream, which came into effect on January 27th, 2025.

These changes make it easier for self-employed physicians to immigrate to Ontario, supporting the province’s healthcare system.

The OINP’s Express Entry Human Capital Priorities and French-Speaking Skilled Worker streams have traditionally required applicants to show work experience in specific National Occupational Classification (NOC) codes.

However, self-employment was previously excluded from the list of qualifying work experiences, which created difficulties for many self-employed professionals, including physicians.

Immigration News Canada (INC) reports that the new amendments now allow applicants in these streams to count periods of self-employment toward their work experience requirements, as long as the work aligns with one of the following NOC codes:

NOC 31100: Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine

NOC 31101: Specialists in surgery

NOC 31102: General practitioners and family physicians

Applicants in these streams can choose to apply under either the Federal Skilled Workers Program or the Canadian Experience Class. The inclusion of self-employment as valid work experience aligns with recent updates to federal immigration policies.

Removal of job offer requirement for foreign worker stream

INC cites that in order to better address the province’s healthcare labour needs, Ontario has removed the job offer requirement for physicians applying through the Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker stream. Physicians now do not need a job offer to qualify if they meet certain conditions, including:

Being registered and in good standing with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario in categories that permit patient care, such as independent practice, academic practice, or postgraduate education.

Being eligible to receive payment for publicly funded health services under the Health Insurance Act, 1990.

These changes only apply to physicians in the NOC codes 31100, 31101, and 31102, and are not applicable to other occupations.

Benefits for self-employed physicians

This new policy will be particularly beneficial to self-employed physicians, who will now have a clearer and more accessible pathway to apply for permanent residency in Ontario. The changes recognize the value of self-employed medical professionals, helping to attract and retain talent that is essential for the province’s healthcare sector.

Reports cite that by aligning these updates with federal immigration policies, Ontario provides a consistent and fair approach to immigration for physicians. This move is expected to address physician shortages in the province and enhance residents’ access to medical services.

Impact on Ontario’s healthcare system

According to reports, Ontario’s healthcare system stands to benefit significantly from these changes. The removal of the job offer requirement and recognition of self-employment will encourage more international medical professionals to consider Ontario as their destination for work and residency. The province’s ongoing efforts to adjust immigration policies to meet sector-specific needs highlight Ontario’s commitment to maintaining a strong healthcare workforce.

For more information on the updates to the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program, prospective applicants can visit the OINP updates page.