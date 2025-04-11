The Lagos State Government has sealed thirteen markets and business plazas in Ketu and Mile 12 over persistent environmental misconduct, including indiscriminate waste disposal on roads and public highways.

The disclosure was made by Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, on his official X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday.

The enforcement operation carried out overnight targeted key marketplaces where illegal dumping of refuse has become rampant, despite repeated warnings and sensitization efforts.

“In line with our commitment to environmental sanity, Ketu and Mile 12 markets were successfully sealed last night for persistent violations, including illegal waste disposal on roads, medians, and highways – contrary to the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017,” the statement read in part.

Markets and businesses affected:

Erukan Market, Mile 12

Oja Oba Market, Ketu

Owoseni Tundas Market

Oba Ogunjobi Market, Mile 12

Shops at the BRT Terminal, Mile 12

Mile 12 Bus Stop Shops

Ketu Terminal Market (6 plazas)

Ifesowapo Shop Owners Market, Mile 12

Demurin Street Plaza Shops, Ketu

Occupant at No. 6 Demurin Road, Ketu

Ifelodun Market, Ketu

Ibadan Unit 1 Park (between Babajide Sanwo-Olu Market and Ikosi Fruit Market)

Ketu Tipper Garage

What you should know

In January, the Lagos State Government sealed off Block N of the Ebute-Ero Market for illegally channeling sewage pipes into public drainage systems and constructing a septic tank on a public walkway.

Beyond the market premises, additional facilities were also sealed, including a public toilet located under the bridge by Leventis Bus-Stop in Apongbon. The facility was shut down for the deliberate discharge of untreated sewage into the Lagos Lagoon and the unauthorized construction of a public toilet.

Earlier, in December 2024, nine establishments across Mushin, Amuwo Odofin, and Okota Isolo were also sealed for violating noise control and environmental regulations. These included a bakery, a hotel, a church, a conference center, a spa, and other commercial facilities, which were carried out by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA)

Similarly, in September 2024, the Lagos State Government sealed off Idera Market in Oshodi for breaching the state’s environmental laws.

The closure was executed by operatives of the Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) during a routine inspection exercise focused on enforcing environmental hygiene in markets across the state.

The Lagos State Government reopens sealed markets and establishments only after all stipulated directives and corrective measures have been fully complied with.