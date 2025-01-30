The Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology on Wednesday launched the innovations in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Policy (iSTEP) Programme, aimed at empowering youth-driven innovation and supporting Nigeria’s economic transformation.

The programme was inaugurated through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry and Humanity Advancement Innovation Network (HAIN) in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria cites that during the signing ceremony, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, explained that the iSTEP Programme would provide training and certification for 10,000 innovators across 200 local government areas over the next two years. Nnaji emphasized that the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly focusing on job creation, economic diversification, and inclusive development.

“The programme’s objectives are both ambitious and impactful,” Nnaji stated.

New Enterprises and Job creation

One of the main goals of the iSTEP Programme is to foster the establishment of 2,500 youth-led innovative enterprises. These enterprises are expected to contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and competitiveness. Additionally, the programme aims to create 5,000 new jobs, which will play a role in addressing the country’s unemployment challenges.

Nnaji highlighted that the programme would offer opportunities for youth across the country to engage in innovation-driven businesses.

The establishment of these enterprises is crucial for the country’s economic development and for creating sustainable livelihoods.

Innovation academies and iSTECH city hubs

The iSTEP Programme also includes the development of six Innovation Academies and three iSTECH City Hubs. These centres are intended to serve as hubs of excellence in technology and innovation, providing resources and support for innovators.

Nnaji mentioned that these hubs would play a critical role in fostering innovation in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and industrial development.

Another key objective of the iSTEP Programme is to enhance food security through agricultural and green innovation. Nnaji noted that innovation-driven solutions in agriculture and other green sectors could help address challenges related to food security while promoting sustainable development.

“This programme underscores our collective commitment to leveraging innovation and technology to address pressing challenges in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and industrial development,” he stated.

HAIN chairman supports iSTEP programme

Chairman of the Humanity Advancement Innovation Network (HAIN), Daniel Olasetemi, also praised the iSTEP Programme, calling its potential benefits far-reaching. Olasetemi expressed confidence that the programme would bring positive changes to Nigeria’s innovation landscape and contribute to economic progress.