The Lagos State Government has deployed temporary pumping stations across parts of Lagos Island to ease the build-up of storm water and mitigate flooding disruptions affecting residents and businesses.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

According to Wahab, the intervention followed reports of flooding and other inconveniences experienced by residents in areas such as Aroloya Street, Ojo-Giwa, Binuyo, and Oroyinyin.

He noted that the temporary measure is aimed at providing relief while ongoing construction and regeneration works continue in the area.

“Following reports of the inconveniences being experienced by residents of Aroloya Street, Ojo-Giwa, Binuyo, Oroyinyin and other areas in Lagos Island, the Lagos State government has set up pumping stations in the area to pump out the storm water and relieve residents and business owners in the area,” Wahab’s post read in part.

The post was accompanied by two pictures and a video clip. The images showed streets submerged in black, stagnant water, while the video captured the pumping operation in action, with large hoses visibly draining water from the flooded areas into a nearby canal.

Wahab reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling flood risks on Lagos Island, noting that the temporary pumps are part of a broader regeneration plan of Lagos Island involving drainage expansion, smart pumping systems, and road reconstruction.

He urged residents to cooperate with contractors, dispose of waste properly, and remain patient as the government works to complete the project swiftly.

What you should know

Flooding remains a recurring challenge in Lagos, driven by factors such as poor waste disposal practices, illegal structures, and inadequate drainage infrastructure. In response, the Lagos State Government has intensified its efforts through stricter enforcement, sustained public awareness campaigns, and significant infrastructure upgrades.

Central to these efforts is the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance (DEC) Department under the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources. The department is responsible for clearing obstructions, ensuring regulatory compliance, and sensitising residents on the importance of maintaining clean and functional drainage systems.

At the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) briefing held in March 2025, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, warned that the state is expected to experience above-normal rainfall this year—averaging 1,936mm, which surpasses the long-term average. He noted that this heightened rainfall could trigger flash floods, disrupt commercial activity, endanger lives and property, worsen traffic congestion, and delay flight operations.

To mitigate these risks, the government has intensified the demolition of illegal structures obstructing major drainage channels and is now actively pumping water from flood-prone areas, ensuring unimpeded water flow and reducing the likelihood of flooding across the state.