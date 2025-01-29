The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced that it will halt admissions for Law programme in eight Nigerian universities due to a suspension imposed by the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

This decision follows violations of regulatory procedures by these institutions, which offer the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Public Communications Advisor, confirmed that the affected universities would not be allowed to admit new students into their law faculties for the upcoming academic session.

The institutions implicated in the suspension include:

Kwara State University in Malete,

Bingham University in Karu,

Redeemers University in Ede,

Western Delta University in Oghara,

Taraba State University in Jalingo,

Arthur Jarvis University in Akpabuyo,

Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Ndufu-Alike, and the Nigerian Police Academy in Wudil.

Dr. Benjamin explained that the suspension is a direct consequence of the universities failing to meet the necessary regulatory standards required for the operation of law programmes in Nigeria.

The Council of Legal Education, the body responsible for ensuring the quality of legal education in the country, raised concerns about the adherence of these institutions to established guidelines. As a result, these institutions will not be permitted to offer their law programmes during the specified academic sessions.

What to know

Among the suspended institutions, the Nigerian Police Academy in Kano stands out for an extended sanction: the Law programme there will be suspended for two academic sessions, specifically for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 periods.

The suspension marks a significant blow to the affected universities, which will no longer be able to admit students into their law faculties for the upcoming academic cycle. JAMB has also made it clear that it will not approve any admissions for prospective law students at these institutions for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The Council of Legal Education’s intervention shows ongoing concerns about adherence to regulatory standards in Nigeria’s legal education system. The suspension is expected to have far-reaching consequences, impacting both current students and potential candidates hoping to enroll in law programmes at these universities.

This move by the CLE and JAMB highlights the need for academic institutions to comply with established guidelines and regulations, particularly for programmes that require rigorous oversight such as law, where standards and accreditation are paramount.

As the 2025/2026 academic session approaches, prospective law students at these eight institutions will have to explore other options or defer their plans to pursue legal education until the suspension is lifted.