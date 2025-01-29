By James Jolayemi

In recognition of outstanding contributions to its success and growth, Zylus Group International, Africa’s leading business conglomerate, awarded over 300 realtors for their exceptional performance at its prestigious Annual Thanksgiving and Awards Ceremony.

The event, held on Thursday, 23rd January 2025, brought together industry leaders, dignitaries, and partners to celebrate excellence and

innovation.



The awards recognized realtors who surpassed sales targets, demonstrated unwavering commitment, and contributed significantly to the Group’s vision of delivering innovative real estate solutions and fostering economic growth across Nigeria and Africa.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Group Chief Executive Officer of Zylus Group International, expressed his gratitude to the realtors for their relentless efforts. Declaring the award ceremony open CEO Zylus Homes, Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye encouraged realtors to continually strive for excellence. She remarked, “Our realtors are at the heart of our operations. Their dedication, resilience, and passion for excellence drive our success. Today, we honor not just their achievements but the impact they’ve made in helping Zylus Group redefine the real estate sector in Africa.”



The event was graced by dignitaries, including H.I.M Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II) who was represented by HRM Oba (Dr.) Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo,Alara of Ilara Kingdom, the Special Adviser on Housing to Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, HRM Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrere, Latiri , Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom.



Other guests include the Surveyor General Lagos State, Surveyor Ayokunmu Adesina, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, the board Chairman Zylus Group International, Dr. Niyi Adesanya CEO Fifth Gear, business magnate Dr. Ned Okonkwo, Prince Akintoye Adeoye, REDAN President, Dr. Kunle Adeyemi, Vice-President of REDAN, South-West Zone, Dr. Kolawole Aspire, REDAN Chairman Lagos, comedian AY, Actress Jumoke Odetola, among others.



Among the awards presented were Top Selling Realtors and Sales Champions, with recipients receiving cash prizes, plaques, and other exciting incentives. The Sales Champion for Zylus Homes, Victoria Obiasuyi who was awarded a Lexus RX350 expressed her gratitude to the company while praising them for always keeping to their words.



Also, Tosin Obineye the Sales Champion of the Real Estate Cashback Cooperative Society another subsidiary of Zylus Group who was rewarded with a Range Rover Velar while appreciating the company stated: “This recognition is a testament to the supportive and empowering environment that Zylus Group provides for its partners and realtors. I am deeply appreciative of the opportunities this

company has given me to excel and achieve my dreams.”



The ceremony also served as a platform to showcase Zylus Group’s milestones, unveil future projects, and reflect on the organization’s commitment to empowering lives, fostering innovation, and setting

industry standards.