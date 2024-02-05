International in its quest to continually provide affordable homes for low and middle-income earners in Nigeria has introduced another estate in the Lekki Community called Arizon Estate.

The estate was re-launched at the company’s annual thanksgiving and award which was held on Saturday 20th January 2024 by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, HRM, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo Alara of Ilara, HRM, Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrere Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom, General Manager NTDA, Tpl.

Olakunle Aboyeji, Olakunle Soriyan and Management of Zylus Group International. The Ooni of Ife who was the Royal Father of the day at the event while unveiling the Model for Arizon Estate described it as a residential estate that would change the game.

He added that knowing what Zylus has achieved with other estate developments, subscribers can rest assured of getting the best from Arizon Estate.

The General Manager New Town Planning Authority Lagos, Tpl. Olakunle Aboyeji expressed his satisfaction with the swift development of the estate by the company. He added that anyone who patronizes the company is in good hands.

The GCEO Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye also assured subscribers and stakeholders of the company’s commitment to deliver quality homes and encouraged them to continue to trust the company with their real estate needs.

The re-launch of Arizon Estate was witnessed by over 3000 Real Estate Professionals and Industry Leaders with excitement and celebrations for what is about to change the face of residential real estate in the Eleko Community.

Arizon Estate located in the Lagos State Idera Scheme, Eleko, is near Pan Atlantic University while leveraging on the various economic investments in the community like the Lekki-Deep Sea Port, Dangote Refinery and Lekki International Airport.