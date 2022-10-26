To celebrate 4 years in business, Zylus Group International, a leading Real Estate and Investment company has donated educational kits to over 300 pupils of Bethesda Primary School Ikota and merit scholarships to 10 students of Bethesda Secondary School.

The company which was founded in 2018 is known for not just constructing and delivering quality yet affordable housing in Nigeria but also for its dedication to meeting the needs of people in disadvantaged communities.

According to the C.E.O Zylus Group International, Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye, Bethesda Primary, and Secondary School managed by Bethesda Child Support Agency was selected based on one of the company’s goals to ensure that more children have access to quality education. She added that the Agency’s mission is also in sync with the Company’s Cooperate Social Responsibility (SR) focus for 2022 which is to create an enabling environment for

disadvantaged children that empower them to thrive, grow, and develop to their full potential.

The staff of Zylus is led by the top management team including the CEO, Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye, GroupManaging Director, Mr. Qlugbenga Ojo, E.D Zlus Homes and Cooperate Services, Mr. Lateef Lawal, E.D Zylus Investments, Mr.Wasiu Sonekan were warmly received for the presentation of the edu-kits and scholarship which held

on 13th October 2022 at the Bethesda primary and secondary school premises in Ikota/Ajah Community.

Other activities that formed the 4 years celebration include the SalesWeek, Impact week, and an Anniversary Fiesta week where staff and friends of Zylus gathered to celebrate, with the mission and vision of the company reiterated by the Chairman, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye who also urged Clients and Stakeholders to continue to support them on their journey to delivering 3000 homes by 2028.

