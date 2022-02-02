Leading real estate development and Investment Company, Zylus Group International has again rewarded her realtors at the Annual Thanksgiving Conference and Award hosted in Lagos to mark the successful end of the 2021 business year.

Zylus Group International, a parent company to over 30 subsidiaries including Zylus Homes & Property Limited, Zylus Investment Limited, Zylus Travels and Tour, Zylus Farmvest, Zylus Transport and Logistics continues to fulfill her mandate of becoming an internationally recognized conglomerate, a mandate evident in the results recorded by the company in 2021.

The Annual Thanksgiving Conference and Award which took place at the Admiralty Conference Centre in Lagos, served as a 3-in1 event to recount the events from 2021, celebrate her realtors and clients and also prepare for the task ahead of 2022.

The event graced by the management and staff of the company, as well as realtors and industry stakeholders also hosted some notable personalities including Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera (the Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom), who represented the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, leading Performance and Leadership Coach, Pastor Niyi Adesanya; CEO, Sales Factory Africa, Mr. Paul Foh; and CEO, Signatory Advisory Ltd, Mr. Samson Davies.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Group, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye expressed his gratitude to God, the Zylus workforce and stakeholders for the success experienced in 2021. He also highlighted the achievements of the Group in the course of the year, which included the development of three more estates in Nigeria, partnering with the government to reduce the housing deficit in the country, and creating investment and saving programmes to help Nigerians make better financial decisions. He committed the Group to doing more to provide its customers and partners with maximum service satisfaction in 2022.

In his capacity as the Ooni’s representative, Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera, the Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom who gave the keynote speech titled “Youth Capacity Building” commended Zylus Group for its outstanding work in the real estate development and investment development space and also in building capacity by engaging young people with gainful employment. Capacity building, he said, is everybody’s business and He ended by advising young people to be more politically active in order to take Nigeria to higher heights.

Other speakers, such as Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, Pastor Niyi Adesanya, Mr. Paul Foh and Mr. Samson Davies, all charged attendees to seize opportunities and push beyond bounds this year while urging the Zylus Group workforce and partners to explore various ways of building capacity. The event ended with awards ceremony to recognize realtors who delivered exceptional service and results in 2021. More than 70 realtors were awarded prizes ranging from paid trips to Dubai, luxury apartments to luxury cars.

Tosin Obineye who was crowned the Zylus World Champion (Realtor of the year) was awarded the ultimate trophy, a 3bedroom apartment and brand new Toyota Venza. Expressing shock and gratitude, Tosin Obineye appreciated the company for upholding integrity and fulfilling the promises made to her realtors.

Another winner, Lifted Udoh while speaking about his award stated that one of the reasons Zylus Group International continues record so much success in just few years of existence is because of excellence service delivery. Like Tosin Obineye, he also appreciated the company for always keeping to their promises. Lifted Udoh went home with a Diamond Achievers Award as well as a Lexus 330.

The C.E.O of Zylus Group International, Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye while wrapping up the award presentations assured realtors, stakeholders and partners of recording even more in 2022 as the company kicks off full operational services for 2022 with the theme Quantum Leap