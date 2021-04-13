Zylus Group launches new estate in Lagos

Leading real estate company, Zylus Group International, has continued with its mission to make every Nigerian a property owner and addressing the housing deficit problem in the country. The company expanded its reach to the Abraham Adesanya neighbourhood of Lagos, a developed and serene environment, by launching its new housing project: Lekki Pride on January 10th 2021.

This new estate comes with a mouth-watering and flexible payment plan which would allow buyers to enjoy the world-class amenities which Lekki Pride will provide. Some of the facilities at the estate include Cinema House, Recreational Centre, Solar Powered Streetlights, CCTV Surveillance, Estate Gym, Cameras, Smart Home Features 24-hours Power Supply. Others are modern drainage system, Perimeter Fencing, Portable water, spacious parking space and a lot more.

The GMD of Zylus Group International, Oluwatosin Olatujoye said that Lekki Pride Estate is an estate that offers apartments tailored to meet your highest standards, with excellently designed luxury homes, that bring comfort, luxury, and appreciation over time.

He explained that, “we aim to aid the drive of the government in reducing the recurring housing deficit problem in Nigeria. Lekki Pride will set a new hallmark for sophisticated urban and luxury living in Nigeria.”

The MD, Zylus Homes and Property noted that the estate has unique features and elegant designs tailored to meet the luxury needs of the modern-day upwardly mobile resident and investors as well as aesthetic appeal. It enjoys good proximity to landmarks like Abraham Adesanya Roundabout, Agofure Motor Park, Ajiwe Police Station.

Engr. Williams Popoola, the project manager explained that Lekki Pride comprises of tastefully finished units of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, two and three-bedroom Terraces, three and four-bedroom semi-detached apartments. Some of the apartments will also have BQ apartments and Penthouses.

The highlight of the launch was when the Group rewarded realtors with cars for being outstanding and meeting various targets in the past month. Some of the winners expressed their happiness, as many couldn’t contain their joy. They thanked Zylus Group, for recognizing their hard work and encouraged others to do more.

The event was well attended by dignitaries and popular celebrities including dignitaries, Comedian Bash, Koffi, popular Nollywood actresses, Dayo Amusa, Sikiratu Sindodo, actor James (Ogbolor), and Brand Ambassador Jumoke Odetola, among other stakeholders in the real estate industry. They and many others present at the event praised Zylus Group for all that they do in solving the housing needs of Nigerians.

Lekki Pride is a product of Zylus Homes and Property Limited, a subsidiary of Zylus Group International a fast-rising privately owned and internationally recognized business capital organization based in Lagos, Nigeria with an interest in real estate, human capital development, agriculture, infrastructure, general construction, among others.

