The Government of Canada is currently offering a range of administrative positions across various departments and agencies. These roles do not require a university degree or extensive experience and come with salaries of up to $74,000 annually.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), these positions are available in cities across Canada, including Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax, and they provide opportunities for individuals to join respected government bodies such as Global Affairs Canada, Parks Canada, and Public Safety Canada.

Below are some of the top job openings:

Administrative assistant at global affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada is looking to fill administrative assistant positions in several locations across the country, including Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, and Montreal. These roles offer a salary range from $62,533 to $74,180 per year.

To qualify, candidates must have a secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education and experience. Furthermore, one year of full-time experience in office administration, using software like Microsoft Word and Excel, is required. The deadline to apply is January 21st, 2025.

Link to apply:https://emploisfp-psjobs.cfp-psc.gc.ca/psrs-srfp/applicant/page1800?poster=2266113

Administrative and clerical positions with Parks Canada

Parks Canada is hiring for multiple administrative and clerical roles at various sites, including Radium Hot Springs, Field, and Lake Louise. The salary range for these positions is $56,131 to $67,788 per year, depending on experience. Applicants must have a secondary school diploma or equivalent experience and be proficient in using office software.

Candidates should also have experience in providing administrative support in fast-paced environments and managing records. The deadline to apply is February 2nd, 2025.

Link to apply:https://emploisfp-psjobs.cfp-psc.gc.ca/psrs-srfp/applicant/page1800?poster=2118263

Administrative assistant at public safety Canada

Public Safety Canada is seeking an administrative assistant for its Ottawa office, with a salary range from $60,424 to $67,582 per year. To be eligible for this position, applicants need a secondary school diploma or an employer-approved equivalent.

Candidates should also have experience in customer service and using word processing software like Microsoft Word and Excel. Applications are due by October 17th, 2025.

Link to apply:https://emploisfp-psjobs.cfp-psc.gc.ca/psrs-srfp/applicant/page1800?poster=2051204

Administrative positions at the office of the chief electoral officer

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer is recruiting for administrative roles in Ottawa and Gatineau, offering salaries between $61,786 and $69,106 per year.

Applicants must have a secondary school diploma or equivalent experience and should be capable of providing administrative support services and client service. The closing date for applications is March 31st, 2025.

Link to apply:https://emploisfp-psjobs.cfp-psc.gc.ca/psrs-srfp/applicant/page1800?poster=2235687

Administrative assistant at the Department of Justice Canada

The Department of Justice Canada is looking for administrative assistants for several locations across the country, including Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The salary for these roles ranges from $61,786 to $69,106 per year.

Candidates must meet the educational requirements, including a secondary school diploma or equivalent, and have experience providing administrative or clerical support. The deadline to apply is March 16th, 2025.

Link to apply:https://emploisfp-psjobs.cfp-psc.gc.ca/psrs-srfp/applicant/page1800?poster=1945745

